In celebration of the African American Methodist Church Founders’ Day, a groundbreaking for Shorter College’s $1.8 million technology hub is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at 1201 East 4th Street in North Little Rock.

“Shorter College is excited to welcome all participants to this monumental occasion, marking a new era in educational technology,” Shorter College spokesman James Cain said in a press release. “We look forward to sharing the transformative impact of the Technology Hub on our campus and the broader community.”

The technology hub is part of the historic Rock Island Railroad renovation project, funded by a federal Economic Development Administration grant of $1.2 million.

The building will be equipped with the latest tools and resources, and will include and on-site credit union. Class offerings will include career education and executive training in computer skills.

The project is slated to be completed by the fall.