Brian Chilson

Arkansas purveyors of reproductive autonomy are almost two weeks into their campaign to collect 90,704 signatures from across the state to get abortion rights on the November ballot.

The group Arkansans for Limited Government is hustling to raise money and recruit volunteers. How’s it going? Allison Grigsby Sweatman, a volunteer organizer for the group, answered a few of our questions.

Advertisement

How many signatures did you get in Fayetteville at your Jan. 27 kickoff?

That event was a huge success. We collected 325 signatures in just one hour! Arkansans traveled from over a dozen counties for the event.

Advertisement

How are you going to get the rest?

We have an organized, energized field team ready to train the over 300 volunteers who have signed up to collect signatures all over the state. All trainings will be virtual and begin this week! Anyone interested in volunteering to collect signatures should fill out the form at arliberty.org/volunteers. They will immediately receive a link to sign up for trainings, which are offered every day this week and will continue at a similar cadence throughout the month of February. Here are the dates folks can sign up for now:

Advertisement

Tuesday, February 6, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at 12 p.m. Advertisement Thursday, February 8, at 4 p.m. Friday, February 9, at 12 p.m. Advertisement Sunday, February 11, at 7 p.m.



When and where can people sign the petition?

Advertisement

The Olive Loom at 421 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville is collecting signatures weekly! Their hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Pay attention to our social media for new dates and locations. Even better, pledge to sign at arliberty.org/pledge. Pledges are important, as they allow us to contact folks directly when there is a petition to sign in their area.

These endeavors are expensive. What’s does your funding look like?

We’ve been amazed by the generosity of Arkansans! We’re just getting started and already have donations from every corner of the state. Right now we have a goal to raise $15,000 in the next two weeks. That money goes directly toward petition printing, petition shipping, legal boxes and storage space for petitions. The bulk of donations have been all grassroots, and we love that.

Advertisement

Will you use volunteers for signature collection, or will you hire someone?

Just like our donations, right now our canvassing force is made up of volunteers. We are eager to partner with any funder who believes in immediate restoration of reproductive access for Arkansans — especially those who understand the urgency of our total abortion ban.

Scores of women are being referred to out-of-state providers every day. It’s going to take every single volunteer, donor and partner organization to make it happen. But we can and, more importantly, will do this.

How does one even begin to collect tens of thousands of signatures from across the state?

This is a huge task, but we are ready. We want to say thank you to all the organizers we’ve partnered with thus far who have already laid the ropes for this monumental climb. The task becomes much more manageable when you know a really great group of organizers has already established a statewide organizing network.

Hundreds of volunteers, thousands of pledges and many hours of preparation have gone into the launch of this field effort for signature collection. Our plan is solid, and signature collection is underway. We’re fine-tuning the process and will soon replicate all across the state. We are confident that our plan is sound and that Arkansas is ready for this.

What should people know about your efforts that they don’t know yet?

The Arkansans showing up to help with our efforts come from across the political spectrum. This is not a blue or red issue, it’s a health care issue. Arkansas women and girls deserve to have the care they need without interference from the government.

We’re also overwhelmed by the support of health care providers who are currently terrified to practice basic health care in this state. We are already in dire straits from a health care perspective; this amendment is critical to moving Arkansans from one of the unhealthiest states in the nation to one where families can thrive.

What lessons are you taking from similar efforts in other states? What did they do wrong that you want to avoid, and what did they do right that you want to emulate?

One big lesson is that every state is different. The Arkansas Abortion Amendment is not a copy-and-paste ballot initiative. In fact, our language was crafted by Arkansans alone.

That being said, we are immensely grateful to other states who have offered their engagement and best practices! It’s been so great to see other states band together to offer support, even if that’s a monthly check-in or an email saying, “Great job and keep going.”

This is an issue that Americans, including Arkansans, already feel strongly about. But it’s also an issue with nuance, and the policy that addresses the issues is specific to each state. Our language may not be the same as other states, but we are heartened by the encouragement from other organizers.

What security concerns do you have?

Great question. We are taking security very seriously, especially for those who hold leadership positions on the campaign and for those who will be volunteering or speaking on behalf of the campaign. We have internal security that covers both the digital safety of our work and the physical safety of our staff. That is essential.

Look, we have heard from scores of physicians and other health care providers who desperately want to be public but are scared about losing their jobs, or worse, having the safety of themselves and their loved ones threatened. And we understand that.

The organizing and education work on this issue has to happen, and we’re grateful to those who have taken on the challenge. Alternatively, we have nothing but compassion and understanding for those who wish to remain behind the scenes because of safety concerns.

All that to say, we have prepared to the best of our ability and the work will continue.

Editor’s note: Arkansans for Limited Government includes For AR People, a content partner of the Arkansas Times.