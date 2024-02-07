Bentonville High School Bentonville School District

A plan to build homes for employees of the Bentonville School District moved one step closer to fruition Tuesday when the local planning commission gave its unanimous nod of approval to rezone a plot of land near Bentonville High School, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Al Gaspeny reported Wednesday.

Sky-high housing prices in Northwest Arkansas have made it more difficult for schools in the area to attract and retain teachers. That has led the Bentonville School District to develop a plan to construct affordable housing in partnership with a local nonprofit, the Excellerate Foundation. The Arkansas Advocate reported in August that the push began in 2021 after the district said contracted teachers resigned before the start of the academic year because they couldn’t find an affordable place to live.

Advertisement

The median home price this year in Bentonville is $575,000, according to Realtor.com, which is understandably a barrier for many educators.

Excellerate’s President and CEO Jeff Webster approached Bentonville superintendent Debbie Jones and presented a proposal for the project at the Bentonville school board’s July 17 meeting. The school board voted 5-1 in November to approve the donation of 7.79 acres of district-owned land at 1801 S.E. J St. to Excellerate.

Advertisement

Webster has said the project will cost $20 million to $25 million and will include 40 two-bedroom cottages and another 60 apartments that will be available to qualifying community members, including district staff. The two-bedroom cottages will be deed restricted for school district employees only, according to the planning commission agenda.

Last month KUAF reported that 20 of the cottages will be rentals in the range of $1,000 a month and the other 20 homes will be a Shared Equity Program, creating more permanent housing opportunities.

Advertisement

The planning commission’s vote Wednesday changed the zoning from agriculture use to medium-high density multifamily residential. The Democrat-Gazette reported that five people expressed opposition to the district’s plan, citing concerns such as drainage issues, dropping home values and the threat to wildlife.

An attorney for Excellerate told the planning commission that covenants would prevent the foundation from suddenly selling the donated land to someone else. The district has the right to first refusal of any sale.