The state Department of Education on Wednesday canceled the bid process to pick a vendor to handle school voucher finances in the second year of Arkansas LEARNS.

The contract is currently held by Kleo Inc., a Florida-based company that does business as ClassWallet.

The state put the job for the coming 2024-25 school year out for bid in mid December. By Jan. 12, five out-of-state companies, including ClassWallet, had submitted bids.

Those bids are now null and void.

Neither the Department of Education nor the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services gave a reason as to why the bidding process was abandoned.

“They do expect to resolicit, but we would not release a timeline for that prior to posting,” Brooke Hollowoa, spokesperson for the Department of Transformation and Shared Services, said.

Department of Education spokesperson Kimberly Mundell did not respond to a request for comment.

The amounts and details of the five submitted bids are unknown because the Department of Transformation and Shared Services refused to release them to us in response to our Freedom of Information Act request.

The vendor will play a vital role in Arkansas’s new voucher program and stands to make millions of dollars in service fees. The third-party vendor provides the electronic platform through which the LEARNS voucher funds are filtered, sending public dollars to pay private school tuition and homeschool expenses.

ClassWallet was given an initial $49,000 service fee for setting up the voucher and tutoring program, and charges 2.5% on each transaction. That means the Florida company stands to make more than $1.1 million, based on an estimated $46.7 million in vouchers distributed in the current school year.

The second year of the “Education Freedom Accounts” program is expected to cost $97.5 million as the voucher program expands to cover up to 14,000 students. At the current rate of 2.5%, the third-party vendor is set to make upwards of $2.4 million.

The news of the canceled bids comes after we reported Tuesday that ClassWallet employs a lobbyist who also represents a political action committee for former Gov. Mike Huckabee, the father of current Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

ClassWallet is represented by the lobbying firm Legacy Consulting, who also works for Huck PAC Inc., former Gov. Huckabee’s political vehicle.

Legacy Consulting was founded by Chad Gallagher, Mike Huckabee’s former political advisor.

Mundell, the DOE spokesperson, told us Tuesday that the state was already doing business with ClassWallet before Sanders took office. ClassWallet processes payments for Arkansas’s Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, which awards federal dollars to help private schools handle challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department got legislative approval to use ClassWallet to cover the first year of the Education Freedom Account voucher program, meaning ClassWallet did not have to compete against other bidders to win the contract in 2023. ClassWallet also handles payment under a new literacy tutoring grant program created by LEARNS.

We also reported Tuesday that ClassWallet has seen trouble in other states.

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet on Jan. 29 of this year, accusing the company of failing to prevent education funds from being misspent. This is the second time ClassWallet has been sued by the state, according to a Jan. 31 article from The Oklahoman.

In Arizona, a data breach spilled thousands of private pieces of information, including student names and their disability statuses.