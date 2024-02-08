PetLab Co

In this chapter of “portraying Arkansas as if it’s Colorado or Oregon,” we present AI’s representation of Arkansas as a dog, commissioned by a pet website called PetLab Co.

Designs for each of the 50 states were created, the company said, with inspiration from “the state’s history, culture, geography, and wildlife. … Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each.”

Advertisement

With all respect to AI for dodging the tired old barefoot moonshiner tropes, the editorial staff at the Arkansas Times has some concerns. Namely:

Is this coiffed “Southern Comfort Hound,” as it’s called, equipped for the onslaught of summer tick helldom that lies lurking in that background? Unless that silky fur’s laced with a gallon or so of Frontline, he’s gonna ferry every tick within a quarter mile from that underbrush to his owner’s living room. All good, though; judging by that $60 blowout, pup’s clearly living comfortably somewhere off Chenal, and his real estate developer owner definitely has the groomer on speed dial.

Advertisement

Speaking of that underbrush: do computers think Arkansas forests are all old growth conifers? Where are the oaks and maples and hickory and hawthorn? Does Canva not have a kudzu background? (Just kidding, we checked, it doesn’t.)

Do computers think Southern Comfort is an Arkansas thing?

Advertisement

At least our pup isn’t made of potatoes, I guess.