ANU DISCOVERY: College freshman Anu Iyer uses computers to diagnose diseases. Amazing!

Little Rock Central High graduate and Georgia Tech freshman Anu Iyer is only 18, and her clever work detecting Parkinson’s by analyzing voice recordings has already been published in a medical journal.

Dubbed a “machine learning sensation” by the rainmakers in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences press shop, Iyer started orchestrating her own science experiments in middle school and hasn’t stopped since. The science fair projects she worked on at Forest Heights Middle School sparked a zeal for hypothesizing, experimenting and concluding.

Now a collaborator with a UAMS research team, Iyer is a lead author on a publication in Scientific Reports, part of the Nature portfolio journals.

Iyer and fellow researchers used algorithms or something to identify markers of Parkinson’s disease in telephone voice recordings. Here’s how a press release from UAMS explains it.

“The UAMS study team collected telephone voice samples from 50 people diagnosed with Parkinson’s and 50 healthy control participants, then applied machine learning classification with voice features related to phonation. “We show the superiority of our deep learning model for the task of classifying people with Parkinson’s disease as distinct from healthy controls,” the paper concludes.

David Robinson, the communications manager for the UAMS Translational Research Institute, said Iyer’s team’s machine learning model was able to detect Parkinson’s with a 97% accuracy rate.

The young scientist explained her research further during a Zoom interview she fit in this week between pre-med classes.

Iyer’s jam is bioinformatics, which she described as the intersection of computer science and medicine. Her first dalliance with bioinformatics came when, as a ninth grader, she set out to create a computer algorithm to detect eye disease. She went on to target different diseases, hoping to use bioinformatics to better diagnose them. Eventually, she joined a research team at UAMS while still in high school.

How does a high schooler hold her own on a team of people with advanced degrees?

“I was self-taught,” Iyer explained. “I watched a lot of YouTube videos.”

Iyer’s mentor at UAMS, Fred Prior, directs the Comprehensive Informatics Resource Core at the UAMS Translational Research Institute, which aims to harness artificial intelligence for biomedical research.

Iyer plans to come back and work on site at UAMS again this summer. While she’s in Atlanta, she’s joined a lab at Emory University. She doesn’t get paid for her research there. “I do it for fun,” she said.

If you’re worried this stellar young scientist is too focused on her work, don’t be. Iyer likes to play piano, and she doesn’t limit herself to textbooks. Her latest read was “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”