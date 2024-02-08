POTATO PROMISE: Baker Creek's Purple Majesty sweet potatoes. Baker Creek Heirloom Seed

The Whole Seed Catalog from Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, weighing in at 532 pages, has hit my mailbox with a resounding thump. The Johnny’s Seeds catalog has arrived as well, with 206 pages of vegetable, fruit and flower seeds, so beautifully illustrated as to make a market gardener think that this time, this season, it will somehow be different. This year we won’t go nearly 30 straight days with 100-degree-plus temperatures. We won’t lose half of the tomato and pepper seedlings to stem rot. The hordes of blister beetles will return to the depths of Hell from which they crawled, and the stink bugs will lose their way in my thicket of vines.

Last year’s garden woes read like something out of the book of Job. But in the color-saturated folds of the seed catalog, faith conquers hard experience. This is how religions start.

Every variety is perfect, with descriptors right out of a steamy romance novel. Tomatoes are “hardy” or “hybrid varieties,” sure, but also “perfectly pink” and “luscious” with “beautifully ribbed shoulders.”

I’ve been growing and peddling heirloom tomatoes and other vegetables and fruits for about 40 years, so occasionally get asked to recommend varieties. I can certainly suggest what not to plant based on bitter memory. When the word “rare” appears in front of an heirloom tomato description, for example, that often means it is rare for good reason: it won’t grow. But here are some suggestions on some wonderful varieties to try this season. Many of these I have planted for decades and some I will be planting, just like you, for the first time come spring.

The best heirloom tomatoes that I have found are Goldies (also called Dixie Giants), Carbons, Cherokee Purples andAnanas Noir. I also grow a gold and red bi-color with a hazy namesake that I found in a Mercado in Mexico, from which I save seed every year.

I guess Goldie is my favorite, with great flavor, a beautiful dark gold (not yellow) color and huge. Goldie seed can be a little hard to find and I buy mine online from Everwilde Farms. I appreciate Everwilde because the seeds arrive in a resealable foil pouch which preserves the seeds over several seasons if need be. Most of my seeds come from Baker Creek and Johnny’s but for some reason, they have never carried Goldies.

Last March I planted both Carbons and Cherokee Purples in my hydroponic hoop house. I forgot to label them and by harvest time I could not tell them apart either visually or by flavor. Which tells me they are nearly identical. I lean toward Carbon but they are both great and you don’t need both.

Ananas Noir (Black Pineapple) is a green and red French bi-color that is delicious and beautiful. Plate up slices of dark, brick red Carbons, Goldies and the multicolored Ananas Noir and your camera will love it as much as your taste buds do.

The best cherry tomatoes I have eaten are a super sweet, orange Sun Gold hybrid. This is an instance where the hybridizer outshines nature. Purple Bumblebee is a larger, dark red cherry with full tomato flavor and green lightning bolts across the skin. Both of these varieties can be found at Johnny’s. My experiment this year is Brad’s Atomic Grape from Baker Creek. These large cherry tomatoes are quite beautiful, a mix of lavenders, greens, reds and blues.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed

I will be growing two melon varieties this year, Ambrosia cantaloupes from Burpees and a Kajari muskmelon from Baker Creek. Ambrosia is the only cantaloupe I will grow — the best tasting cantaloupe in the world — and the Kajari muskmelon is a native of India with green flesh and brilliant copper skin with green and cream-colored stripes. Baker Creek declares it their best tasting melon. I was attracted to it because I always have trouble knowing when a muskmelon is ripe. You can’t smell it like a cantaloupe. Supposedly, this melon is ripe when the colors become vivid.

I have a small vineyard of seedless table grapes, a purple Jupiter and a green Gratitude, both varieties from the amazing plant breeding program at the University of Arkansas. For sweetness and flavor, there is no better grape than Jupiter. The Gratitude ripens just as the Jupiters are fading, giving the farmer an extended season. The flavor is very good and crisp. I have heard that the green Compassion, a newer release, tops all of them but it was not yet available when I planted mine several years ago. Mine are under a plastic top with no sides, which keeps the rain and fungus off the leaves and allows me to avoid almost all fungal spraying.

Mid-summer last year a friend brought me 200 sweet potato slips. At that point, with everything planted and harvest beginning, it was sort of like getting a bundle of kittens. You can’t just throw them away. Into the ground they went, and in late September I was rewarded with a good crop of sweet potatoes. This year I am growing the orange Covington but also a purple variety called Purple Majesty, both from Johnny’s. I associate purple sweet potatoes with Okinawan sweet potatoes, which have strong nutritional values even above the traditional orange varieties. I’m looking forward to planting and harvest this fall and am curious about yield and flavor, which I am told is excellent.

baker Creek Heirloom Seed

Finally, a word about cut flowers. If you are going to go to the trouble of making a garden, leave room for a little beauty in your life. Celosias, zinnias, sunflowers and African Marigolds practically grow themselves, particularly if transplanted into mulched rows with irrigation.

I sell cut flowers at the farmer’s market and get so many comments on the otherworldly appearance of the various celosias. Some look like brain coral. We call them cockscombs. They come in rich golds, reds and oranges in heads as much as a foot across. Chief’s Mix is a good selection from Johnny’s. Variegated Celosia from Baker Creek is a gorgeous bi-color celosia with the same brain coral form as Chief’s Mix. Then there is a long list of feathery celosia — Pampas Plume and many others from Asia. You would never guess the brain coral and feathery varieties were even related, but they go beautifully together in a vase.

African Marigolds are a giant variety of marigolds with large orange and yellow flowers with long stems perfect for cutting.

I also grow Benary zinnias, an Italian variety from Johnny’s that I think is far superior to other varieties in color and size.

Sunflowers are among my favorite cut flowers, but varieties with a large single flower seem kind of wasteful. I prefer branching varieties that give many blooms the size of your hand over several weeks. Two of my favorites are Double Sun King, with large golden “teddy bear” blooms, and Chocolate Cherry, a dark, two-toned copper-colored branching sunflower.

Sometimes the planning is half the fun, and losing yourself in the horto-erotica and unchecked naivety of the seed catalog can be a blissful way to squander an afternoon. It’s certainly less work than the gardening itself. Enjoy, because the tsunami of spring is headed right for us.