The officer who fatally shot a Conway man will not be charged. Conway Police have released bodycam footage of the incident.

A prosecutor has found that a Conway police officer who fatally shot an elderly man in November acted reasonably and did not act illegally.

Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews publicly disclosed her findings in the Nov. 20 death of Allen Seibert, 78, of Conway today. Crews first shared her findings in a letter dated Jan. 26 to Col. Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police, but delayed releasing the information publicly so that she could first talk with family members.

“After a complete and thorough review of all of the evidence contained in the file, it is my finding that deadly force was justified” under Arkansas law “and that no criminal charges will be brought against Officer [Dennis] Robertson.”

Crews said police were trying to execute a search warrant at the house on Old Morrilton Highway to look for evidence of child sexual abuse material.

“When approaching the house, officers are heard commenting that they see an exterior camera. After announcing themselves at the door and breaching the front door, they encountered Mr. Seibert standing in the living room, holding a shotgun,” Crews wrote. “According to the officer, he pointed at the front door in direction of the police officers. The officer fired several shots and struck Mr. Seibert.”

Crews added: “In this case, it was reasonable for the Officer to believe he was being confronted with deadly force as Mr. Seibert pointed a shotgun at him and the other officers, and it was reasonable for Officer Robertson to meet that threat with deadly force.”

Here’s a link to the redacted body-camera footage, which the Conway Police Department posted on Facebook today. Police shouts of “Put it down” and bullets being fired are audible; Seibert can’t be seen until after the shooting, and his gun still isn’t visible.

In a statement on Facebook today, the police department said police went to the house after the department received information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about child sexual abuse material being downloaded at that address.

The statement said the officer who shot Seibert struck him in the chest. Officers gave medical aid to Seibert until emergency medical workers arrived, it added. Seibert was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Robertson was placed on administrative paid leave and returned to work Dec. 19, according to Caitlyn Wood, who handles requests under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for the police department. He was the only officer placed on leave over this matter, Wood said.

“Our investigation is still active, as they are still investigating the reason for the original search warrant,” Wood said.