Last Thursday, news broke that Jamol Jones, Gov. Sarah Sanders’ new pick to head the state parole board, had been fired from the Benton Police Department in 2018 for lying to internal investigators about having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Initially, Sanders’ spokesperson doubled down on the appointment, saying, “Jamol bravely served our nation in the Army and protected his community as a police officer providing him with the experience and knowledge to serve on the [Parole Board].” But by Friday evening, Jones had resigned his position as chair of the parole board and, by extension, his position on the Board of Corrections.

Advertisement

It was an embarrassing misstep for Sanders, especially considering the political stakes: The governor is locked in a bitter dispute with the Board of Corrections over who controls the state prison system, and her attempt to appoint her own man to the board clearly did not go as planned. How could her folks have failed so completely at vetting Jamol Jones? After all, he was initially appointed to the parole board in January 2023 and was approved by the Arkansas Senate back then.

If the governor’s office had done the most basic due diligence check prior to his appointment, it would have revealed Jones’ termination from Benton PD. The information is publicly available with a Freedom of Information Act request to the police department for his employee file.

Advertisement

But it wouldn’t have taken much more effort to find several other red flags that should have given the administration pause, either.

A quick search of Arkansas court records would have shown that Jones was sued for paternity and child support in 2022. In that case, Jones was accused of impregnating a woman while he was “married to another woman and has been for approximately seven years” as of the date the lawsuit was filed. The child was born in November 2021, and Jones was alleged to have had no involvement with the woman or the child and to have paid nothing toward the costs of the child’s birth or care.

Advertisement

Jones eventually agreed to terminate his parental rights in a separate proceeding. The child’s mother voluntarily dismissed the paternity suit in late November 2022, just weeks before Jones was initially appointed to the parole board.

Advertisement

Similarly, had the governor’s team sought a copy of Jones’ college records, they might have noticed that while Jones claimed on his Benton Police Department job application to have a “double minor in Spanish & Military Science”, his transcript says he failed the only Spanish class he attempted, Beginning Spanish I, back in 2009. They might also have recognized that Jones’ military science experience was limited to two leadership/tactics classes, plus a withdrawal from American Military History.

His college transcript further reveals that Jones failed his only criminal justice class, Crime & Delinquency. That outcome seems less than ideal for someone picked to chair the board overseeing Arkansas’s parole system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the governor’s office touted Jones’s military service multiple times, a proper vetting of Jones would also have included at least a request for Jones’s DD214, or discharge paperwork, and a cursory glance at how he described his military service through the years. For instance, when Jones applied to the Benton Police Department in 2018, he said he received an honorable discharge. But when he applied to the state police two years earlier, he left “type of discharge” blank.

A look at Jones’s DD214 reveals his discharge from service was not “honorable” — it was “uncharacterized.” This was because Jones’ eight-year service obligation in the guard/reserves was supposed to run through August 2017, but he was discharged from service six years early, on May 13, 2011.

Advertisement

Jones’s DD214 says he transitioned to active duty on April 13, 2011, and was sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the 95th Adjutant General (Reception) battalion handles physical fitness test improvement, among other training preparedness. A month later, he was discharged for “failure to meet procurement medical standards,” with more than 75% of his service time still pending. This is confirmed by the separation code listed on the DD214, LFW, which refers to “Failed Medical/Physical Procurement Standards.”

We don’t know the nature of the medical or fitness issue that led to Jones’ discharge, and he did not respond to a request for comment. But the brevity of his time in the Army is notable, considering the governor’s office repeatedly praised his military service — and cited it in his defense even after the news emerged that Jones had had sex with a minor and lied about it.

Furthermore, while Jones has repeatedly claimed that he left military service as a sergeant (E-5), Jones’s DD214 lists his rank at the time of his discharge as E-3, or Private First Class, not E-5. This would make sense, as it generally takes three years of service before someone can reach the rank of sergeant, along with other requirements that Jones also does not appear to have met, such as taking the Basic Leadership Course while carrying the rank of Specialist (E-4). Reaching the rank of Specialist also usually requires two years of service before that promotion is available. Jones’s 20-ish months of service, with zero prior military experience, seems nowhere near long enough for him to reach the rank of Sergeant.

Finally, there’s Jones’ employment history, which is full of various discrepancies between the 2016 state police application and the 2018 Benton PD application, as well as notations about less-than-stellar job performance.

For example, in describing his employment at Baptist Health from June 2015 to January 2016, Jones said his attendance was “excellent” and that he was punctual in reporting to work. His former supervisor told Benton police this was false and described Jones’s attendance and punctuality as “borderline poor.” Jones said he was not terminated from Baptist and that he was eligible for rehire; his supervisor from that position said that Jones was in fact terminated and that he would not rehire Jones, writing that Jones was a “great guy, but needs to grow up a bit.”

Jones’s 2018 Benton police application also required him to list “all jobs” he had held in the preceding ten years, which would have stretched back to January 2008 for Jones at the time that he applied. Yet, for whatever reason, Jones omitted his 2016 employment at New Beginnings Behavioral Health Services, which he listed on his 2016 ASP application, as well as his December 2014 to June 2015 employment as a Pastoral Assistant at The Pentacostals of Katy.

Indeed, the dates he claimed for his employment as a Security Officer II at Baptist Health (1/10/16 through 8/6/18) on his Benton Police application directly contradict the dates listed on his 2016 ASP application, wherein Jones said that he worked in that position at from June 2015 until January 2016. These contradictions would have been obvious to anyone doing any real background check into Jones.

Of course, if Sanders and her folks had done this level of vetting, one assumes they also would have stumbled across the part where Jones was fired from the Benton Police Department after less than seven months on the job for lying to internal investigators about having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Jamol Jones’ brief time as chair of the parole board is over. But the apparent carelessness with which his appointment was treated raises questions about the Sanders administration’s vetting process more generally. The governor has made dozens of other appointments to various boards, commissions, agencies and other bodies since taking office last January. How many of them have skeletons of their own to hide?

More to the point, though, when Sanders hired Joe Profiri after he was terminated by the Board of Corrections, she said Profiri would consult and advise her on matters related to corrections. If doing the legwork to vet would-be appointees to the parole board and corrections board is not something that falls within the scope of his consulting duties, then what is Profiri even doing to earn his $201,699 annual salary?