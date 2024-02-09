The Little Rock School Board set a plan to make up snow days and started weighing options to trim the budget by making changes to middle school schedules at their Thursday meeting.

The snow last month caused students to miss a number of days, and since Arkansas LEARNS legislation erases the option of AMI (alternative method of instruction) days, the district must find a way to meet the required student contact time.

Board members decided students will now use Friday, February 16, as a make-up day. This was originally intended to be a parent conference day, but those will be rescheduled to three hours after school on February 20. Students will also attend school on Friday, May 31, instead of ending the year on May 30. These calendar changes will allow the district to make up lost days without extending the school day, which was another option under consideration. This passed unanimously.

Measuring progress with interim assessments

The board work session was full of important data on student performance in our district. The first report to the board was on the interim data review for English language and math for K-10th grades.

Kindergarten to second grade students took the Northwest Evaluation Association Measure of Academic Progress (NWEA MAP) test, an adaptive test that adjusts question difficulty based on student responses and provides data to show student achievement and growth aligned to a learning continuum of skills. The key issue here is that this data tests ALL they should know when they complete the school year. It may be that the teacher has not gotten to that standard yet. The absurdity of the testing system never fails to shock me.

Our student’s NWEA MAP scores are converted into percentiles, and these are used to compare one student’s performance to that of the national norm group.

If we look at reading percentiles for Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 for K-2, we see that in Fall 2023 our kindergarten students were doing as well as or better than 63% of the students tested, but by Winter 2024 that had fallen to 59%. The drop in first and second grade is concerning.

In Fall 2023, 38% of first graders and 28% of second graders were doing as well as or better than the norm group. This fell to 28% and 19% by Winter 2024. The low number of first and second graders being on level with their peers and the drop are very concerning. We see this same low performance in math scores for K-2. Don’t forget, though, these tests are not aligned with what we have taught. They measure what the company thinks a student should know in that grade.

The board also heard about results of the interim assessments administered to students in third through 10th grades three times throughout the year to monitor growth and achievement according to specific learning goals and state academic standards. Every student in the district takes the same test as their grade-level peers.

These district interim tests have pluses and minuses. On the one hand, it’s fair to question whether the data is fully legitimate. The tests are compiled by downtown administrators. On the positive side, it does appear that teachers are using the data from test results to target weak spots and make changes to how they are teaching. So, while I have some concerns about these tests, I am excited to see teachers reflecting on their teaching and what kids are learning.

Still, the test results are concerning. That can be explained partially by years of neglect and changing programs and assessments. Hopefully, Superintendent Jermall Wright and his team will stick around a few years and we can see if his program will help our students. The math and literacy problems that plague our students did not just happen overnight; they are generational issues, and they are systemic. It will take time and hard work in the classrooms for us to save this generation of kids.

Tweaking schedules to save $1 million

The next report was on Wright’s plan to cut the budget for the next school year. The Little Rock School District is not in financial trouble, but to keep it that way, Wright he proposed a number of changes. One of these is changing middle school scheduling for next school year, a shift that would save an estimated $1 million.

Teachers and other educators have mixed feelings on changing from a block schedule to a seven day period, and like most educational research, the data is all over the page on what the most effective method of scheduling is.

In the block schedule, the students do not see their teacher for all their subjects every day of the week. Under a seven-period day, students would see each teacher every day. The district argues that students need exposure to some courses every day versus every other day. To stay on pace, students need to receive the equivalent of two lessons in the current block scheduling model. We know this is not occurring in many cases, and students missing large sections of their course curriculum each year.

Teaching on a 90-minute block also requires a specific type of planning and lesson execution to keep middle schoolers engaged. We have a core content teacher shortage in many of our middle schools. Moving away from a block schedule will decrease the number of teachers needed in some content areas, which will open up more teachers to fill important core content vacancies in other schools. This change will put more certified teachers in front of our students.

The board did not take any action Thursday on the three options under consideration, but they might at their next meeting. If you have some thoughts on this, please email the board members.

The first option is a seven-period day with 53 minutes per class period. This would be a straight schedule, and all classes would meet each day. Lunch would be 30 minutes, and there would be 5 minutes to move between classes. All classes would meet every day, helping with learning retention. But the unstructured time during class transitions allows for more behavior issues. And the 53 minutes of instruction time might not help performance-based classes or science classes with labs. The schedule would require students to give up one elective. These electives are sometimes what draw students to our schools over charter and private schools. In the midst of this discussion, Wright said this option will probably not be the district recommendation.

The second option is a six-period day with 63-minute class periods. There were two options for this schedule. Option A would be a straight six-period day each day. Option B would be a modified block, with English and math classes meeting daily, and all other courses on an A/B schedule. Students would have a total of 10 classes for the year. Lunch would be 30 minutes, and there would be 5 minutes to pass to classes. But the disadvantages included that only having 63 minutes per class is not enough time to get performance and science lab classes done. Having six classes could make it difficult to meet all state-required courses and still offer elective options. There is also some concern that Option B would create some scheduling confusion among students trying to navigate changing schedules.

The third option is a five-period day with 75 minutes per class period. This schedule also had two options. Option A would be a straight five-period day. Students would attend all classes each day. Students would have five classes for the year. Option B would be a modified block in which English and math meet daily. All other courses would be on an A/B schedule. Students would have a total of eight classes for the year. This plan would allow core classes to meet daily, and Option B would give students the same number of electives they currently have. Since it is most like the current schedule, there would not be a difficult transition for students and parents.

Shay Loring, the associate superintendent for secondary schools, seems to favor the six-class day. Director Evelyn Callaway, a former school teacher, agreed that the six periods would really help teachers and students with learning retention. Block scheduling does cost more money because more teachers are needed to meet all the teaching requirements.

The district will present their recommendations to the board at the next meeting.

This was a very efficient meeting, and time was not wasted on non-important issues. The board is to be commended for staying focused.