This week, Dave Ramsey and Benji preview the fiscal session, the governor’s meager budget and the legislative fight over crypto mining; and, Omaya talks with Rhett Brinkley about John Calipari’s arrival at the University of Arkansas and what it means for Razorback basketball.

Stories discussed this week:

Austerity Sarah: Governor’s budget is generous to private school families, stingy for everyone else

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/austerity-sarah-governors-budget-is-generous-to-private-school-families-stingy-for-everyone-else

State budget leaves only crumbs for rural schools and the poor, advocates say

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/state-budget-leaves-only-crumbs-for-rural-schools-and-the-poor-advocates-say

Thousands pack Bud Walton Arena to welcome new Razorbacks coach John Calipari

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/thousands-pack-into-bud-walton-arena-to-welcome-new-razorbacks-coach-john-calipari

Crypto at the Capitol: Legislature revisiting Bitcoin mining after complaints from local residents

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/crypto-at-the-capitol-legislature-revisiting-bitcoin-mining-after-complaints-from-local-residents

“It’s bad for everything”: Citizens group from Arkansas County ready to fight back against crypto mines

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/its-bad-for-everything-citizens-group-from-arkansas-county-ready-to-fight-back-against-crypto-mines