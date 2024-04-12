By
Omaya Jones
On
6:17 pm
Mandy Keener

Arkansas Times listeners, we need your feedback! What do you like about the Week in Review podcast? What do you hate? What can we improve? Email us with your thoughts, please, at podcasts@arktimes.com.


This week, Dave Ramsey and Benji preview the fiscal session, the governor’s meager budget and the legislative fight over crypto mining; and, Omaya talks with Rhett Brinkley about John Calipari’s arrival at the University of Arkansas and what it means for Razorback basketball.

Stories discussed this week:

Austerity Sarah: Governor’s budget is generous to private school families, stingy for everyone else
https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/austerity-sarah-governors-budget-is-generous-to-private-school-families-stingy-for-everyone-else

State budget leaves only crumbs for rural schools and the poor, advocates say
https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/state-budget-leaves-only-crumbs-for-rural-schools-and-the-poor-advocates-say

Thousands pack Bud Walton Arena to welcome new Razorbacks coach John Calipari
https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/thousands-pack-into-bud-walton-arena-to-welcome-new-razorbacks-coach-john-calipari

Crypto at the Capitol: Legislature revisiting Bitcoin mining after complaints from local residents
https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/crypto-at-the-capitol-legislature-revisiting-bitcoin-mining-after-complaints-from-local-residents

“It’s bad for everything”: Citizens group from Arkansas County ready to fight back against crypto mines
https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2024/04/11/its-bad-for-everything-citizens-group-from-arkansas-county-ready-to-fight-back-against-crypto-mines

Omaya Jones

