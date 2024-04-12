The Little Rock School District administration building Benjamin Hardy

At this week’s Little Rock School Board meeting, the board approved another round of teacher contracts and settled on a school calendar for the next school year, putting students’ first day at Aug. 12.

But first, there was a very long and passionate conversation about teachers’ rights under the LEARNS Act.

Chris Heller from the Friday Law Firm was invited to speak about the LEARNS Act and contracts for teachers. Under the all-encompassing education legislation passed by a Republican supermajority Legislature in 2023, teachers are now working on a year-to-year contract and have to be renewed each year. Heller explained that under LEARNS, when teachers are not renewed, they are not being terminated; termination would trigger due process rights for employees.

He said that when the district does not renew someone, they must still give a reason. He also said that he has asked the attorney general for a ruling on whether teachers can have a hearing before the board. They are still awaiting an answer. Heller also made clear that if we are found to be in violation of this section of the law, we would lose all the foundation money from the state for teacher salaries.

Board member Vicki Hatter asked if we could allow employees the privilege of speaking to the board about their status. Heller said that is the essential question they are asking the Attorney General to comment on.

The challenge is that with LEARNS, Gov. Sarah Sanders and the Legislature dictated that school districts cannot grant more rights than what’s allowed by state law.

Hatter advocated very hard for teachers to have the right to speak to their board if their contracts are not renewed. Heller stated his worry is that the LEARNS Act does not allow for a hearing, so if we gave them a hearing, we might be jeopardize our funding if we were found to be granting teachers more rights than are allowed by the new law.

Who’s ‘effective’ and who’s not?

I suggested a few weeks ago that one of the great dangers with the LEARNS Act is that it might allow principals to abuse the system and hire friends over qualified teachers. The LEARNS Act says very clearly that “Effectiveness shall be used as the primary criterion for making personnel decisions…” But what is the criteria for measuring effectiveness?

LEARNS specifically bars administrators from considering a teacher’s years of experience when making hiring and firing decisions: “seniority and tenure shall not be used as the primary criterion when making decisions regarding the hiring, assignment, or dismissal of public school teachers and other public school employees.”

Little Rock is a progressive city, and we must demand that our district not only follow the law but do it in a way that truly keeps our effective teachers. Which leads me to the case of Stanley James at Pinnacle View Middle School.

A number of parents came to me over the last week to tell me about a teacher over at Pinnacle View Middle School who has not been renewed. James is one of the best teachers I’ve ever observed in 25 years of working with teachers, and he’s one of the most genuinely good humans I’ve ever met. At this week’s board meeting, parents turned out to support him.

The principal at Pinnacle, Takecia Campbell, reportedly told James last week that it was a tough choice not to renew his contract, but that she had to consider his hire date to make it fair.

Since his non-renewal, students and parents who don’t want to lose James have been trying to get a handle on what the new criteria are.

James teaches a full load of social studies classes, has strong relationships with kids and parents, and is the kind of teacher who draws people to a school. He’s the campus sponsor of History Day, and even took a kid to Washington, D.C., last year to compete in the national competition. Beyond academics, he connects with kids on the soccer field. He is the three-time defending LRSD middle school soccer champ, he is the football coach, he started the PVMS Quiz Bowl team and he won several tournaments this year. James consistently works 15-hour days. Are the other social studies teachers at Pinnacle more effective than this?

So let me be clear. The LEARNS Act is horrible, but our board has provided our administration with no guidance on how we expect it to be implemented. By letting James go, we are showing that effectiveness is not actually our main goal. It’s the same old system many of us have fought for years. It all comes down to who you know.

I firmly believe Superintendent Jermall Wright is trying to do the best for our kids and our community. I also know that the Arkansas Legislature has given him a pile of garbage to work through. My complaint here is not directed at his leadership. It is that our board has not yet promulgated rules for how this should be done.

We can fully follow the non-renewal clause of the LEARNS Act and make sure we have effective teachers in our district. (If you’re a non-renewed teacher and want to share your story, please DM me.)

Southwest High School contract

After hearing from the public, our school board jumped into their special board meeting. The board can not vote on motions in their work session, so when there is lots of work to do, they have to call a special board meeting.

First up was a proposal to hire Crux consultants as part of an intensive support plan for Southwest High School. The consultants will provide leadership coaching, data collection and analysis, and improvement strategies. This contract will cost $64,000. This contract was approved by a vote of 8-0. Director Greg Adams was absent.

New principal hires

The board voted to approve Nickolous Anderson as the new principal at Parkview High School. Morgan Ealy will be the new principal at Stephens Elementary. Jasmine Geter will be the new principal at Mabelvale Middle School. Darian Smith will continue at Williams Elementary. This passed 8-0.

Snow day fix

Like many schools around the state, the Little Rock School District closed schools Jan. 16-22. The administration wanted the board to authorize them for only this specific event to allow them to pay up to five personal leave inclement weather days. This will be a great help to staff who had plans for the summer and would not have been able to make up days at the end of the year. On top of that, teachers and support staff are exhausted. Teaching is getting harder and harder each year on the bodies and emotions of all involved. This is a greatly appreciated move. This passed 8-0.

2024-25 calendar

The first day for students will be August 12, 2024, and the last day will be May 22, 2025.

The calendar was approved 7-1, with Anna Strong voting no. She argued it was too late to change the calendar, since a preliminary calendar that had been shared online put Aug. 19 as the first day for students, and some parents had already made plans for summer care and end-of-summer trips.