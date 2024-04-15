The Arkansas Times is looking for an experienced journalist to help schedule and edit web content. Are you good at planning, organizing, meeting (and setting) deadlines, editing copy, dashing off news briefs and capturing a political moment in a few words? If so, you might be the one!

The ideal daily editor candidate would be comfortable working with almost any topic: breaking news, wonky policy deep dives, music briefs, restaurant reviews, sassy editorials, off-kilter features, profiles of notable Arkansans and much more. They would be fluent and engaged in subjects ranging from news and politics to arts and culture. They would be able to edit 50-word spot news and 1,500-word features.

They will be able to turn around a breaking news story in a matter of minutes and be willing to make the call to hold a more in-depth story if it needs further reporting.

The ideal candidate will be able to work with an eclectic crew of writers with a variety of talents, interests and levels of experience. Not everyone in our office is a J-school grad. The daily editor will be able to both fill in the gaps that writers may have and also coach writers on improving.

We work hard, but we also strive for a work environment that’s friendly, fun and humane. Respect for everyone in the office is key.

Email me your resume? austin@arktimes.com