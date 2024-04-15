SENATOR JIM: Jimmy Hickey makes the case for auditing the lectern at the center of podiumgate.

As everyone waits with bated breath, signs point to the audit report regarding Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ alleged purchase of a $19,000 lectern and other spending by the governor’s office being released today.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee’s co-chairs, Sen. David Wallace (R-Leachville) and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould), ultimately make the call on when the auditor’s report will be released. Though the committee received the final report on Apr. 5, it was initially unclear whether the co-chairs would release it prior to the committee’s regularly scheduled June meeting. On Apr. 9, however, Gazaway said that the report would likely be released “within the next 10 days.”

According to KUAF’s Matthew Moore, the report will be shown to legislators today and will be released to the public a few hours later, at 4 p.m.

Members of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will be looking over the report regarding the $19,000 lectern at 12pm today. They’ve been instructed to not take photos or share the report outside of the room. The audit will be publicly available later today at 4pm. #arpx — Matthew Moore (@MatthewrMoore) April 15, 2024



Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R-Texarkana) requested the audit last September, following heavy media coverage of the governor’s alleged purchase of the pricey lectern from Virginia Beckett. Beckett, a friend of Sanders, was a paid consultant on the governor’s 2022 campaign. (Her company, Beckett Events, does not produce or sell lecterns .) The audit committee authorized the audit on Oct. 13.