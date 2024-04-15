Depositphotos

The AP reports that Denise Lodge, the wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, pleaded guilty on Friday on a federal charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Lodge, charged in federal court in Pennsylvania, had participated in a scheme to ship stolen human body parts to buyers as part of a nationwide black market with an Arkansas connection.

Advertisement

Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue at the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School, was at the center of the scheme.

Among the items stolen, Penn.Live reports: two dozen hands, two feet, nine spines, portions of skulls, five dissected human faces and two dissected heads. The items were sold to “oddity enthusiasts,” as Rolling Stone described them in an article last December, who collected heads, skin, bones, brains and so on. From that article:

Advertisement

Donors were traded like baseball cards. And for years, family members, who thought their loved ones were laid to rest, were none the wiser.

Pretty sick stuff. Here’s more from Rolling Stone:

One of the Harvard morgue customers, according to prosecutors, was Katrina Maclean, who owned a store called Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, Massachusetts. “I paint creepy dolls and play with dead things for a living,” Maclean, who also pleaded not guilty, said of her business in a 2021 podcast. Her store, now closed, sold figurines dressed up like haunted clowns, vampires, and other creatures — these dolls were sometimes made up of human bones. Another patron was Pennsylvania oddity collector Joshua Taylor, who runs a ghoulish Instagram account called Angry Beard Antiques, featuring photos of skulls, bones, and postmortem daguerreotypes of dead children. (Like his fellow defendants, Taylor also pleaded not guilty. His lawyer declined to comment.) Lodge and his wife also allegedly shipped remains across the country to buyers they had met on social media, and stored various body parts at their New Hampshire home.

Prosecutors allege that an Arkansas woman, Candace Chapman Scott, was involved in the network, though none of the filings say that she was directly connected to the Lodges. From the Rolling Stone story:

Advertisement

Scott’s mortuary worked, in part, with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to cremate remains from its Anatomical Gift Program, as well as from local funeral homes. Scott’s indictment implies that she stole corpses from the program — the delivery of new bodies to the school often aligns with her sales to an oddities collector named Jeremy Pauley — but a representative from the school denies that its cadavers were involved. The school has since terminated its contract with Scott’s former mortuary. A lawyer for Scott confirms she’s in an Arkansas jail after undergoing a mental evaluation, and says, “We’re in the process of going through discovery.”

The indictment (lots of macabre details if that’s your thing) alleges that Scott took the body parts from cadavers that had been used for scientific research and sold them for thousands on Facebook to 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania, whom she met through an online “oddities” group.

Scott pleaded not guilty and awaits trial in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in July.