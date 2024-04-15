The second time was a charm for Senate Resolution 11, Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forest)’s proposal to impose fees on crytpo mines for excessive energy usage.

The proposal flew through the Senate today, easily gaining the needed two-thirds majority to be considered. It’s one of six resolutions filed by King, one of the most outspoken critics of crypto mining operators and the lobbyist-penned legislation to protect them. Five of those resolutions already got the necessary approval in the Senate on Thursday, along with a proposal to impose state-level regulation on the industry by Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) and a proposal from Sen. Joshua Bryant (R-Rogers) that is widely seen as the approach with industry backing.

The flurry of bills comes in response to backlash to Act 851 of 2023, which severely limits the ability of local communities to regulate bitcoin mining operations. Reportedly written by a crypto advocacy group, it was passed with little discussion during last year’s legislative session just eight days after it was introduced.

The 2024 fiscal session, which began Wednesday, is generally only for passing budget-related bills. For a bill to be filed on a non-budget matter during the fiscal session, both the Senate and the House must approve a resolution to consider it by a two-thirds majority. If that threshold is cleared, the bill itself can then be filed and go through the normal legislative process.

SR11 got over the hump today with 28 voting yes, 3 voting no, 3 not voting (one member was not present). Bryant, who sponsored the offending crypto bill in 2023 and is still carrying water for the crypto mine industry, was among the no votes.

A number of Democrats who had previously not voted switched over to yes to help put it over the top. Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding said last week that his decision not to vote was about opposition to non-budget bills in a fiscal session rather than the merits of King’s proposal. He said he would consider voting for any of the proposals that ultimately come before him this session.

SR11 and the other seven resolutions are now slated for the House Rules committee (also the landing spot for the required identical House resolutions for each bill). The logistical path on the House side, which I believe is the custom for these situations, is a little odd since ultimately it needs two-thirds approval on the House floor to even be considered. There is not necessarily anything nefarious about the process, but the House Rules committee has long been considered a place where bills wind up dying quietly. This could also be the forum where lawmakers try to whittle down Bryant’s legislation to be as ineffective as possible, an effort to quiet the controversy while protecting the crypto mines.

To oversimplify: Bitcoin mining requires using a network of high-powered computers to solve a kind of incredibly complex mathematical puzzle. The miner who answers correctly first winds up getting a payout, creating an arms race of highly motivated companies trying to compete on computer power. Unfortunately, this process is very loud and very wasteful. These computers use a massive amount of energy, and also require a cooling system, which often means very noisy fans and a heavy use of water.

It’s all a bummer for local residents, and it’s not clear that there’s much or any benefit to communities where a mine sets up shop. The noise problem could have a major impact on quality of life. Farmers have said their cows are behaving strangely, hunters worry about the impact on birds and other wildlife, and the resource drain could place a burden on the grid or local water supplies. And residents are worried about property values.

King’s slate of proposals would essentially repeal Act 851 and allow local municipalities to regulate bitcoin mines in the same way they would any other industry, as well as imposing additional regulations and fees on the operations.

SR11 would impose the following fee schedule on energy-sapping crypto mines:

$25,000 for 1 MW to 2.49 MW of electrical energy

$50,000 for each 2.5 MW up to 4.99 MW

$75,000 for each 5MW to 10 MW

$100,000 for each use of more than 10MW

The funds would then be distributed as follows:

50% to the State Securities Department for oversight and monitoring of crypto mining operations for fraud or other illegal activities, and for operating expenses

25% to the Attorney General for oversight and monitoring of crypto mining operations for fraud or other illegal activities, and for operating expenses

25% to the Department of Energy and Environment for oversight and monitoring of crypto mining operations for concerns related to energy usage, and for operating expenses

Observers at the Capitol believe that efforts to reform Act 851 may face more of an uphill battle in the House than in the Senate.