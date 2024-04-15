My thoughts on the podium… pic.twitter.com/d57R1aw7r8 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 15, 2024

The governor, cornered by a nasty audit report that details what sure smells like low-bore corruption and an incompetent coverup, pulled out her trump card Monday afternoon, reimagining herself as a hip-hop heroine.

Advertisement

Perhaps re-living their glory days partying in the dorms in the Naughty Aughties, her staff put together a stunning remix of Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement,” from The Black Album. Oh snap! Only instead of “Allow me to reintroduce myself / My name is Hov…” they went with “My name is Pode.” Like as in podium? Get it?

This humorous material was the final result of what must have been a workshop marked by pain as much as giggles.

Advertisement

The apparatchik chic magic of the video, sort of a TikTok for the Rotary Club vibe, also features some smoky animation techniques so audacious that I can only assume a pricey contractor was behind the groundbreaking video. Or just a pal, whatever. There’s a bachelorette-party invitation energy that you just can’t fake.

And then it’s like everyone is so hyped on the remix that she’s all: “Come and take it.” That’s the video’s tagline, which is weird, because … no one is trying to take the lectern? Or podium, whatever. And she won’t even show us the lectern? And now isn’t it the Republican Party’s lectern, supposedly? But I don’t know. I know these are just pedantic peanuts, typical keyboard warrior objections. But she seems confused about what the scandal is?

Advertisement

I think the idea is it’s like, first they come for your guns, then they come for your lecterns. But I mean. I only dabble in being a real American, but why would anyone want her lectern? That’s part of the issue here, this was a pointless purchase. Unless you were looking for a way to funnel money to a pal for a trip to Paris, say. As if, perhaps, the governor imagined the pot of public money flowing in from hardworking taxpayers and imagined a sign hanging over all that money, and the sign said: “Come and take it.”

Advertisement

I have to admit, this video should completely quiet the scandal. Haters, including here at the Arkansas Times, can’t come back from a diss track like this. It’s just too cold.

Yeah, she shredded documents and refused to cooperate with auditors. And yeah, the haughty disdain for taxpayers that has always been subtext of this story has now been made text, with a beat to match. Transparency and accountability are so boring. Sarah is having the time of her life. It’s all so funny, see? She is ready to party and don’t even try her.

Advertisement

The auditors are referring their findings to Will Jones, the prosecutor for the Sixth Judicial District, to determine whether any criminal charges should be filed. But Sarah ain’t scared. If they want the lectern (they don’t), they can come and take it. She’s the Queen. The law doesn’t apply to her. They ain’t about that life.