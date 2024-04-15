BRIAN CHILSON

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has asked the Legislature to double the number of officers on the force that provides security near the Capitol, the Democrat-Gazette reports.

The move would beef up security at the Big MAC building west of the Capitol that houses some legislative committee meetings and the Winthrop Rockefeller Building east of the Capitol. From the D-G:

Advertisement

The secretary of state’s office seeks an additional $3.6 million a year to its annual budget plus $1.8 million for one-time costs, said Deputy Secretary of State Kevin Niehaus. … “This was not our idea,” Niehaus said Friday. He said the secretary of state’s office was approached by then-state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood about a year ago about the State Capitol Police providing security for buildings surrounding the Capitol that have security services contracted out, and by House officials about providing security for Big MAC with a secured walkway between the state Capitol and Big MAC under construction and expected to be completed by the end of this year. “We are being asked to do it, but it makes sense,” Niehaus said.

If the request is granted by the Legislature during this fiscal session, the plan would be to switch from private security contractors, who are paid by the hour. Part of the motivation comes from the construction of a secured underground walkway between the Capitol building and Big MAC. The tunnel is a favorite project of some legislators, perhaps so they don’t have to talk to annoying people like me on the brief walk from one building to another.

Excavation and construction on the Capitol grounds has been ongoing for months now. In addition to building the super-special tunnel, the project includes building a mechanical room that will allow for the installation of air conditioning equipment for the northern section of the Capitol. The Arkansas Advocate reported that the AC factor helped garner support for the $3.6 million tunnel project. Local politicians love air conditioning.

Advertisement

Attorney Tom Mars notes that the extra security means the state has piled up back-to-back $3.6 million projects for an effort that mostly benefits legislators who don’t like stuffy rooms or walking in public outdoors.

Looks like the Governor is now blowing taxpayer money in increments of $3.6 million. Let’s spend $3.6 million for the Big MAC private tunnel for legislators. Then, let’s throw in another $3.6 million every year for additional security at the Big MAC. Next! 🍔 https://t.co/9cAIuivsl7 pic.twitter.com/6HlTve4k7W — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) April 14, 2024

Advertisement

More detail from the D-G’s roundup: