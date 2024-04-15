By
David Ramsey
On
2:50 pm
BRIAN CHILSON
SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN THURSTON (file photo)

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has asked the Legislature to double the number of officers on the force that provides security near the Capitol, the Democrat-Gazette reports.

The move would beef up security at the Big MAC building west of the Capitol that houses some legislative committee meetings and the Winthrop Rockefeller Building east of the Capitol. From the D-G:

Advertisement

The secretary of state’s office seeks an additional $3.6 million a year to its annual budget plus $1.8 million for one-time costs, said Deputy Secretary of State Kevin Niehaus. …

“This was not our idea,” Niehaus said Friday.

He said the secretary of state’s office was approached by then-state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood about a year ago about the State Capitol Police providing security for buildings surrounding the Capitol that have security services contracted out, and by House officials about providing security for Big MAC with a secured walkway between the state Capitol and Big MAC under construction and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“We are being asked to do it, but it makes sense,” Niehaus said.

If the request is granted by the Legislature during this fiscal session, the plan would be to switch from private security contractors, who are paid by the hour. Part of the motivation comes from the construction of a secured underground walkway between the Capitol building and Big MAC. The tunnel is a favorite project of some legislators, perhaps so they don’t have to talk to annoying people like me on the brief walk from one building to another.

Excavation and construction on the Capitol grounds has been ongoing for months now. In addition to building the super-special tunnel, the project includes building a mechanical room that will allow for the installation of air conditioning equipment for the northern section of the Capitol. The Arkansas Advocate reported that the AC factor helped garner support for the $3.6 million tunnel project. Local politicians love air conditioning.

Advertisement

Attorney Tom Mars notes that the extra security means the state has piled up back-to-back $3.6 million projects for an effort that mostly benefits legislators who don’t like stuffy rooms or walking in public outdoors.

Advertisement

More detail from the D-G’s roundup:

The State Capitol Police currently has 33 appropriated positions, Thurston said in a letter dated April 5 to Joint Budget Committee Co-Chairs state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and state Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia.

Thurston is requesting an appropriation for 34 new State Capitol Police employees in fiscal year 2024 that ends June 30 and fiscal year 2025 that starts July 1.

The new positions requested include 29 State Capitol Police corporal positions with a maximum-authorized salary of $70,300, a dispatcher position with a maximum salary of $45,000 a year, a program analyst position with a maximum salary of $76,000 a year, a day-shift complex sergeant position with a maximum salary of $79,800 a year, a training sergeant position with a maximum salary of $84,800 a year, and a lieutenant position with a maximum salary of $89,800 a year, Thurston said in his letter.

This request would cost about $2.3 million, according to Niehaus.

David Ramsey
David Ramsey is a contributing editor for the Arkansas Times and the Oxford American. You can follow his writing at his Substack blog/newsletter, Tropical Depression.

Be a part of something bigger

As a reader of the Arkansas Times, you know we’re dedicated to bringing you tough, determined, and feisty journalism that holds the powerful accountable. For 50 years, we've been fighting the good fight in Little Rock and beyond – with your support, we can do even more. By becoming a subscriber or donating as little as $1 to our efforts, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers to expand our coverage and continue to bring important stories to light. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, it's clear that our readers value our great journalism. Join us in the fight for truth.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Job opening: Arkansas Times seeks daily editor Next article Monday open line
Tags

Commenting FAQs