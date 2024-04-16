One of two now-former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies charged in the violent arrest of a man in Mulberry in 2022 has pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor as part of a negotiated agreement.

Zackary King, who changed his plea Monday, had been scheduled for trial May 6 in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith, along with co-defendant Levi White.

Chris Baker, an attorney with the Bill James law firm, which represents King, said today that sentencing was likely several months away.

King and White are accused of violating the civil rights of Randal Worcester, then 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, when they arrested him in August 2022. Worcester was accused of threatening and spitting on a grocery store worker in the tiny community of Mulberry. A bystander recorded a video of King, White and a third officer kicking and hitting Worcester while he was lying on the ground and slamming his head into the pavement.

If convicted, White and King could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge. Both defendants also could face up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If the judge accepts the plea agreement with King, he would now face a much lighter penalty — a maximum of one year in prison.

The guilty plea resulted from what Baker described as “a kick, and a punch near the end of the arrest” of Worcester.

“There is a provision in his agreement for him to cooperate with the prosecution if requested,” Baker said.

Baker explained that a civil rights violation in federal court can be either a misdemeanor or a felony.