By
Debra Hale-Shelton
On
12:56 pm

One of two now-former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies charged in the violent arrest of a man in Mulberry in 2022 has pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor as part of a negotiated agreement.

Zackary King, who changed his plea Monday, had been scheduled for trial May 6 in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith, along with co-defendant Levi White.

Advertisement

Chris Baker, an attorney with the Bill James law firm, which represents King, said today that sentencing was likely several months away.

King and White are accused of violating the civil rights of Randal Worcester, then 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, when they arrested him in August 2022. Worcester was accused of threatening and spitting on a grocery store worker in the tiny community of Mulberry. A bystander recorded a video of King, White and a third officer kicking and hitting Worcester while he was lying on the ground and slamming his head into the pavement.

Advertisement

If convicted, White and King could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge. Both defendants also could face up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If the judge accepts the plea agreement with King, he would now face a much lighter penalty — a maximum of one year in prison.

Advertisement

The guilty plea resulted from what Baker described as “a kick, and a punch near the end of the arrest” of Worcester.

“There is a provision in his agreement for him to cooperate with the prosecution if requested,” Baker said.

Advertisement

Baker explained that a civil rights violation in federal court can be either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Debra Hale-Shelton
Debra Hale-Shelton is a reporter for the Arkansas Times. She has previously worked for The Associated Press and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

50 years of fearless reporting and still going strong

Be a part of something bigger and join the fight for truth by subscribing or donating to the Arkansas Times. For 50 years, our progressive, alternative newspaper in Little Rock has been tackling powerful forces through our tough, determined, and feisty journalism. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 email subscribers, it's clear that our readers value our commitment to great journalism. But we need your help to do even more. By subscribing or donating – as little as $1 –, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be supporting our efforts to hire more writers and expand our coverage. Take a stand with the Arkansas Times and make a difference with your subscription or donation today.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Lime Time: The Arkansas Times Spring Margarita Festival is back Next article Travelers rebound, take five of six from Tulsa
Tags

Commenting FAQs