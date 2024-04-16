Jason Rapert (file photo)

Jason Rapert, an evangelical preacher and former state senator who now serves on the State Library Board, can add aspiring book banner to his resume.

In a post on social media Monday, Rapert discussed results of a survey of public library systems over books he finds offensive. The Conway Republican inaccurately proclaimed, “My request for a survey of #Arkansas public libraries to report to us on having any books with obscene, pornographic or objectionable materials accessible to minor children has been received. As a member of the Arkansas State Library Board, I thank those who have reported honestly and for answering the request.”

“There are TONS of these books on Arkansas library shelves in print and also digital form,” Rapert added. “Many are surprised the list is so large.”

The survey did not, however, ask libraries to report “any books” with obscene, pornographic or objectionable content available to minors. What it asked, per Rapert’s own request, was whether the libraries have or have had any of 30 specific titles in print, digital or audio format accessible to readers under age 18.

Appointed to the library board by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders late last year, Rapert tried in February to halt funding to library systems that are suing the state over a new law that targets librarians. His motion failed without a second.

In March, at Rapert’s insistence, the head of the Arkansas State Library emailed library systems around the state about whether they had any of the 30 titles in their collections. Here’s a summary of the survey results from a state-created chart obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. Not all libraries responded to the voluntary survey.

Rapert, who has declared himself “the conscience of the Arkansas State Library Board,” did not say where he got the list of titles. He also has not said whether he has read the books, though he has hinted that he may target more.

Among those Rapert wants to keep away from minors are nine books by Ellen Hopkins, a popular author among teenagers; “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe; “Milk and Honey,” a book of poetry by Rupi Kaur; and “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls.

According to Aryssa Damron, writing for a journal of the American Library Association, Hopkins does “not shy away from writing about tough topics, like drug abuse, domestic abuse, sexual assault, and violence.” Writing based on her own experiences as a woman and a mother, Hopkins has found her books targeted by censors who view her stories as “too dark and gritty for teens,” according to Damron.

Rapert clearly wants to control what your children read and can’t read as well as his own. “I call upon all library boards and librarians to IMMEDIATELY remove these books and secure them out of reach of minor children,” he wrote. “It is ludicrous that anyone would think it’s ok for little kids to have access to books containing obscene sexual material in them.”

Rapert went on to urge “the good people of Arkansas” to “take action” and “stop this mess.”

“I have already requested further action and want Arkansas people to know the truth,” he wrote.

We’ve asked the State Library for any new proposals Rapert has made and will let you know if we learn of any newsworthy ones.

Rapert ended his sermon on Facebook and Twitter with this bit of his personal theology, in all capital letters: “No one who thinks it is okay to give little kids access to books with sexually explicit material should be serving as a librarian, library staff, member of the board of a public entity, or serve in publicly elected office.”

The library board is to meet again May 10.