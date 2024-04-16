Arkansas Times Margarita Festival 2022 Brian Chilson

Brian Chilson

Get ready to drink your way through this spring’s upcoming Arkansas Times Spring Margarita Festival, hitting the River Market Pavilions on Thursday, April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. Presented by Saracen Casino Resort, the lineup promises something for everyone, whether you’re a margarita fan or just looking for a spiked night out. The shindig will be smooth and bright, thanks to Milagro, this year’s tequila sponsor.

General admission tickets are your passport to margarita paradise. Snag ’em early for a steal at $30 (or pay $40 week of/at the door) and dive into a sea of margarita samples from local hotspots, plus toe-tappin’ beats from Club 27 that will have you on the dance floor.

If this sounds like your dream outing, up the ante with VIP admission ($100 per ticket). Get in early, chill in the VIP ONLY zone, sample top-shelf Milagro Tequila, sip on custom margaritas and feast like royalty with an original catered menu from a private chef.

Brian Chilson

Let your taste buds be the judge as you cast your vote for your favorite margarita among participants, like last year’s winner The Rail Yard LR, plus Buenos Aires Grill & Cafe, Chepe’s Mexican Grill, Mi Paella Bar, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, Capo’s Tacos, La Terraza Rum & Lounge, All In A Bowl and many more. This event is exclusively for those aged 21 and above. Buy tickets now and get ready to shake things up at the Margarita Festival.