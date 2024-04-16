By
ESPN Still

McGehee native Marquesha Davis was selected by the New York Liberty with the No. 11 overall pick of the first round in the WNBA Draft Monday night in Brooklyn, New York.

“Straight Outta McGehee, Ar,” her Twitter bio says, Davis spent the last two years in Oxford, Mississippi, playing for Ole Miss. In the 2023-2024 season, she recorded 25 games in double-figure scoring and led Ole Miss with an average of 14.6 points per game. At this year’s SEC Tournament, Davis surpassed 1,000 career-points.

A Springdale High School graduate (her family and friends watched the draft at Springdale High last night), Davis spent her first three seasons in college playing for the University of Arkansas, only starting one game for the Razorbacks. She transferred to Ole Miss for the 2022-2023 season and her playing time increased significantly. She started 26 games in her first season and started all 33 games for the Rebels this season, earning First-Team All SEC honors.

In an interview in the moments after being selected, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked Davis about coming from a small town like McGehee (Desha County) with a population of 3,654 people.

“To come from a small town and to dream big and actually make it, it’s not always easy,” Davis said. “So I would just say to those young girls that dream big but they’re from a small town, always believe and just keep going.”

