Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration

Law enforcement officers made the second-biggest seizure of illegal cigarettes in the history of Arkansas Tobacco Control during a traffic stop in Lonoke County last week, the state agency announced Monday.

Last Wednesday, an agent with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force stopped a semi-truck and trailer on Interstate 40 near Lonoke and found 27,940 packs of untaxed cigarettes valued at more than $243,000.

Advertisement

The cigarettes were seized along with $4,142 in cash and the driver, 35-year-old Emile Bangoura of Atlanta, was arrested. Bangoura was taken to the Lonoke County jail and was charged with possession of untaxed tobacco.

“Untaxed illegal cigarette smuggling has significant financial effects on law-abiding business,” said Trent Minner of the state Department of Finance and Administration, which includes Arkansas Tobacco Control. “We have more than 5,200 active tobacco permits in Arkansas. These are businesses that pay taxes as required and are monitored to ensure compliance with all rules and regulations.”

Advertisement

Arkansas cigarettes carry a stamp that indicates a wholesale tax has been paid on them. Arkansas residents can possess up to one carton and one pack of cigarettes that do not carry a wholesale stamp, meaning Arkansans aren’t allowed to buy truckloads of out-of-state cigs and bring them into the state.

The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force is a coalition of city police departments and sheriff’s offices in the region, according to Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration.

Advertisement

The seizure was the second big interception of illegal cigarettes in the past five months, following the state’s largest ever in October. In that stop, near Carlisle, Arkansas State Police officers found 32,671 packs of untaxed cigarettes worth $311,000.

The driver of that vehicle, Ali Ali Ashabi of El Paso, Texas, was charged with possession of untaxed tobacco and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes. Last month, Ashabi entered a negotiated plea to a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay more than $37,000 in fines and restitution.