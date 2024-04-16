Sen. Tom Cotton endorses throwing protesters off bridges pic.twitter.com/PFSDPW8C8m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2024

Sometimes a teenage boy watches Clint Eastwood movies and temporarily adopts it as his whole personality. Sometimes that boy never grows out of it, and grows up to become a U.S. senator.

Advertisement

Sen. Tom Cotton is a rigid right-wing ideologue and a paid-off suit. He’s no populist but has a starving dog’s nose for demagoguery, always hoping to tickle prejudices and ugly impulses for his political profit. He adores power — truly, madly, deeply.

But the most consistent guiding light for his politics has always been his warmongering worship of violence.

Advertisement

You can see it running throughout his career: His zeal in wooing hardliners in Iran to try to kill the nuclear deal; his call for the mass slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza; his continued unreconstructed neocon support for George W. Bush-era misadventures in the Middle East; his frequent cheerleading for U.S. military action against Iran; his truly unhinged call for federal troops to be sent in and take “no quarter” (a war crime) against Black Lives Matter protestors.

He loves military intervention. He wants to send in the troops, even at home. And there’s a juvenile bloodlust that consumes him beyond even the semblance of strategic thinking. Nothing gets his blood racing like the most cornball romance of street violence.

Advertisement

He’s at it once again this week, taking to Fox News for some vigilante fan fiction on protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, who took to the streets and interrupted traffic during rush hour in a number of cities yesterday. (See video above.) Commenting on protestors on the Golden Gate Bridge, Cotton went with the standard rhetoric of drunk college football fans, insisting that people from down in Arkansas were tough and would show those libs who’s boss.

He then riffed a bit on the details of his fantasy, in which Arkansas roughnecks throw protestors off of a bridge. With a knack for the textured detail of world creation that would make George R.R. Martin envious, Cotton imagined a protestor with hands glued to a car. Cotton’s fantasy roughneck then rips the skin straight off the protestor’s hands, blood pouring, in a scene out of Roman torture, the roughnecks righteous in the savage American truth of their violence.

Advertisement

“It would probably be pretty painful to have their skin ripped off,” Cotton mused. “But I think that’s probably how we would handle it in Arkansas.” No law enforcement would be necessary to carry out the torture, assault and potential murder, he was quick to clarify. He encouraged people to “take matters into their own hands.”

Very weird stuff.

Advertisement

“If something like this happened in Arkansas …” Such is the opening of many of Cotton’s daydreams, one gathers. But I have met a lot of Arkansans from all over the state and honestly really haven’t encountered someone quite as bloodthirsty as Cotton. It’s a sad bit of swagger, blood and soil for bozos.

The senator, of course, left Arkansas as soon as he could for a couple of degrees from Harvard and white shoe law firms in D.C., then became a high-powered, Club for Growth-funded politician, always available for Fox News hits at the Capitol (with a rarely used apartment purchased in the Natural State for residency requirement purposes). But he still sets his violent vigilante fantasies back in Arkansas for whatever reason. It’s sweet — his last connection to home.

Advertisement

Cotton is thinking bigger than just Arkansas, though. He hopes he can spread violence all over the place.

I encourage people who get stuck behind the pro-Hamas mobs blocking traffic: take matters into your own hands to get them out of the way. It's time to put an end to this nonsense. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 16, 2024

Here I would just make the obvious point that this is bad advice. The chances of something going violently wrong are quite high. The dangers aren’t just to protestors, but also to the would-be vigilantes, and other innocent bystanders. It’s worth noting that Cotton himself doesn’t resort to vigilante violence in the streets, because that would be stupid. No good for a senator to wind up getting booked for assault. Better to try to reel in the rubes.

Cotton claims to be a law-and-order Republican, but he feels most comfortable with lawlessness, with the amoral certainty of war crimes. He is forever that teenager hopped on revenge flicks, vigilante thrillers, Dirty Harry brutality, Rambo gone rogue, etc. In other words, a child. It is a sad thirst that can never be fully quenched: He wants his enemies, libs most of all, to suffer. Wherever there is peace, he wants violence; wherever there is tension, he wants to escalate; wherever there is violence, he wants more.

Advertisement

It is telling that Cotton likes to quote Winston Churchill with the phrase “bounce the rubble.” Churchill, during the Cold War, supposedly said, “If you go on with this nuclear arms race, all you are going to do is make the rubble bounce.”

In other words, Churchill was remarking that at a certain point, destruction becomes nihilistic and pointless. Atrocity and suffering for its own sake, with no strategic end. That’s precisely what Cotton wants.