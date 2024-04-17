By
Rhett Brinkley
On
4:58 pm
Volunteers at the Trinity Garden as part of the "Love, Tito's" Block to Block program Brian Chilson

The second development phase of the new Trinity Community Garden on Broadway will take place on Friday and more than 100 volunteers have signed up through the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

The project is part of the “Block to Block” program from “Love, Tito’s,” the “philanthropic heart” of the Austin, Texas-based vodka purveyor. The program aims to provide green spaces that serve as free food sources and gathering places for local communities. Last October, volunteers helped with the construction phase. On Friday, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and volunteers will install a trellis system, plant and mulch blueberry bushes and fruit trees, build compost bins, food wall planters, fences and picnic tables.

Brian Chilson

Brian Chilson

Volunteers are no longer needed for this event, but if you’re interested in more  opportunities to help the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, you can sign up here.

Rhett Brinkley
Rhett Brinkley is the food editor at the Arkansas Times. Send restaurant tips and food selfies to rhettbrinkley@arktimes.com

