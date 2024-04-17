Alongside approving the flurry of crypto resolutions Tuesday, the House Rules committee also OK’d a proposal to consider a pay raise increase for state employees.

The resolution, previously approved by the Senate, got the necessary two-thirds approval on the House floor Wednesday, and can now be filed as a bill.

The lack of pay raises for many state employees last year has been a source of great controversy, with some legislators blaming a wonky system established by previous Gov. Asa Hutchinson more than the current governor.

The 2024 fiscal session, which began last week, is generally only for passing budget-related bills. For a bill to be filed on a non-budget matter during the fiscal session, both the Senate and the House must approve a resolution to consider it by a two-thirds majority. If that threshold is cleared, the bill itself can then be filed and go through the normal legislative process.

“It provides a one-time, market-adjustment salary increase for state employees, not to exceed 3% of their base salary,” Rep. Jim Wooten (R-Searcy) explained in presenting the resolution.

The proposal from Wooten appears to mirror a plan outlined by Gov. Sarah Sanders in a letter she sent to state employees in March. Sanders said she hoped to overhaul the state employee pay plan entirely in the 2025 regular session but in the meantime would ask legislators to approve a temporary plan.

Certain pay grades are also adjusted, making $32,405 the lowest annual salary for any state employee. The maximum salary for all current pay grades would be increased by 10% (that doesn’t mean each employee would get that bump, just that the ceiling is higher for those grades). And it changes the rules for hazardous duty pay for employees, allowing correctional officers temporarily assigned to maximum security units to receive a pay bump.

Another change, perhaps the most controversial: “It creates a special compensation award system for employees, recognizing outstanding performance at completing significant projects, job assignments, or for taking additional duties.”

Wooten acknowledged that such an award system was inherently subjective, and that some may have concerns about supervisors playing favorites. He said lawmakers were searching for language to narrow it down to those employees who clearly went above and beyond the call of duty in terms of a special task, project or assignment. He said the resolution sponsors would be willing to discuss potential issues in the final drafting of a bill.

He noted some safeguards: an agency would need to provide a plan for the special awards prior to doling them out and must get approval for those plans by the Legislative Council or Joint Budget Committee. The plan could include a bonus payment of up to $5,000 or an agency could provide an additional incentive to existing employees of up to 40 hours vacation. The agency would have to find the funding for the awards within their existing budgets.

Rep. Dwight Tosh (R-Jonesboro) expressed concern about the merit awards component on the House floor Wednesday, expressing the worry that a supervisor could use the bonuses to unfairly reward a favored employee. He said a supervisor could give an employee a special assignment that could just as well have gone to another employee — or, a supervisor in one division could designate an assignment for a reward whereas the same assignment might be done in another division without being marked for reward. That could harm morale, Tosh said.

Tosh said that he had been in touch with Wooten and hoped the concerns could be worked out in committee once the bill is filed.

“We have a responsibility to the state employees,” Wooten said, closing for the bill. In order to retain employees, remain competitive and hire high-quality professionals, a pay raise is overdue, he said.