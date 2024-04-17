NOVEMBER 2024: Renovations and expansion of the North Little Rock city animal shelter are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Stephanie Smittle

A small crowd, some toting small dogs beside them on leashes or swaddled in blankets, gathered at the North Little Rock animal shelter in Burns Park this morning to break ground on a new facility.

As North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and others hoisted clumps of burnt orange dirt onto their shovels, shelter director Adam Tindall joked that “each and every” person in attendance at the groundbreaking “is gonna get a free animal today. … If y’all read your programs,” Tindall quipped, “it’s real small print, but all you’ve gotta do is come to the front door, get us your name and we’ll get you sent out of here with one. Everybody ready?!”

The current facility at 1 Championship Drive was built in 1961 and, as Hartwick said, “has not had anything added since the ’80s.” Renderings of the new shelter, designed by architect Gary Clement of Clements & Associates and being constructed by contractor David Austin at Austin Construction, show an additional 900 square feet of space to be added to the structure during the overhaul.

“Every dog I’ve ever had,” Hartwick said, has been adopted from North Little Rock’s animal services. He recounted a time when his son Derrell Hartwick, now the president of North Little Rock’s Chamber of Commerce, brought home a new addition to the family from the North Little Rock shelter.

“When Derrell was just a little boy,” Terry Hartwick said, “I sent him out here to pick out a dog — a beautiful dog — and he brings home … Mojo. The ugliest black dog.” At Halloween, the family would paint a white stripe down Mojo’s back to masquerade him as a skunk.

The project is expected to be completed in November. KARK reports it is being funded with “half a million dollars” from the city of North Little Rock and the federal American Rescue Plan, an economic stimulus bill passed in 2021.

In addition to the extra space to accommodate North Little Rock’s rescued animals, the facility will include a party room for rental where, Hartwick said, “kids can have have a birthday party, or whatever, and then adopt the animal that they choose.”

Ribbing the mayor one last time, Tindall said the mayor’s 76th birthday party would be held at the shelter. “We’re gonna release all the dogs in the playpen and just have all the dogs jump all over you for your birthday. We’re very excited for that.”