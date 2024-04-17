By
Griffin Coop
On
1:18 pm

ARRESTS MADE: A federal investigation resulted in 16 arrests this week.

A nearly two-year federal investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in northeast Arkansas resulted in the arrest of 16 people this week on charges related to drugs, guns and money laundering. 

After a federal grand jury returned “numerous indictments” against the suspects on April 2, a “sweeping law enforcement operation” arrested 15 associates of a drug organization on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. 

Law enforcement also arrested one person Monday and served arrest warrants for two defendants who were already in federal custody and another who was already in state custody. 

Before the arrests, the investigation had resulted in the seizure of 45 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of marijuana, a pound of cocaine, six firearms, ammunition and $125,000 in drug proceeds, the press release said. During Tuesday’s arrests, law enforcement seized more meth, three more guns, ammunition and about $28,000 in drug proceeds. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation with help from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Jonesboro Police Department, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. 

The defendants’ charges are related to drug distribution, money laundering and firearm possession. The minimum penalty for the drug charges is 10 years in prison and a fine of $10 million.

Those arrested yesterday are set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Benecia B. Moore Thursday for pleas and arraignments.  Arraignments for the individuals who were already in custody have not been scheduled.

The U.S. attorney’s office released the following names of the defendants:

Cesar Cortez-Rocha, 51, Misson, Texas

Amado Barranco, Jr. aka “Myo”, 55, McAllen, Texas

Bobby Franklin Barber, 60, Jonesboro

Misty Dawn Barber, 38, Jonesboro

Jamie Lynn Patterson, 40, Jonesboro

*Amie Dawn Eggers, 39, Jonesboro (already in federal custody on other charges)

Carey Wayne Peden, 46, Little Rock

Vance Allen Brown, 56, Hot Springs

*Sir Edward Lee Qualls aka “Buddy”, 35, Earle (already in federal custody on related charges)

Reginald Bogan aka “Smooth”, 37, Jonesboro

**Melissa Bradley, 33, Jonesboro (already in custody on state charges)

Jerry Crump, 55, Jonesboro

Sandi Stanfill, 59, Paragould

Delisha Pugh, 25, Earle

Jennifer Jones, 37, Brookland

William Jones, 28, Harrisburg

Marcus McIntyre, 42, Memphis, Tennessee

Harthoner Goforth, 38, Paragould

Shauna Rutledge, 37, Hughes

* already in federal custody

** in state custody

