Another former Crawford County officer plans to change his plea in a federal case over a violent arrest in Mulberry almost two years ago.

The May 6 trial for former sheriff’s deputy Levi White was canceled Tuesday, and U.S. District Judge Mark E. Ford set a plea hearing for 10 a.m. Friday in Fort Smith.

On Monday, former deputy Zackary King pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor civil rights violation as part of a negotiated agreement. If a judge approves, the original felony charge against King will be stricken at his sentencing.

King, 28, and White, 33, were charged with violating the civil rights of Randal Worcester, then 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, when they arrested him in August 2022. Worcester was accused of threatening and spitting on a grocery store worker in the tiny community of Mulberry. A bystander recorded a video of King, White and a third officer kicking and hitting Worcester while he was lying on the ground and slamming his head into the pavement.

Federal agents did not arrest a third officer who helped with the arrest, Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle, who later returned to work.

Worcester is awaiting a July 29 trial in Crawford County Circuit Court in Van Buren on felony charges of terroristic threatening and second-degree battery as well as four misdemeanor charges.