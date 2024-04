Mandy Keener

Even as signatures are being gathered for a ballot measure that would expand the state’s medical marijuana program, the cannabis industry in Arkansas has grown explosively since the first dispensary opened in 2019. Medical marijuana sales in 2023 totaled more than $283 million, and the state department of health reports that more than 97,000 Arkansans are now cardholding medical marijuana patients. Here, we publish the results of the second-ever Arkansas Times Cannabis Awards (the dopest awards in The Natural State) from Best Badder to Best Shatter and everything in between.

DISPENSARIES

BEST DISPENSARY

WINNER: NATURAL RELIEF DISPENSARY

FINALISTS: SUITE 443, HARVEST, THE SOURCE, ARKANSAS NATURAL PRODUCTS

BEST DISPENSARY-GROWN FLOWER

WINNER: IN THE FLOW BY THE SOURCE

FINALISTS: CUSTOM CANNABIS, SUITE 443, GREEN SPRINGS MEDICAL, HIGH BANK

BEST LOYALTY/REWARDS PROGRAM

WINNER: HARVEST

FINALISTS: THE SOURCE, NATURAL RELIEF DISPENSARY, GOOD DAY FARM

BEST SERVICE

WINNER: NATURAL RELIEF DISPENSARY

FINALISTS: THE SOURCE, SUITE 443, ARKANSAS NATURAL PRODUCTS, GREENLIGHT DISPENSARY

BEST DELIVERY

WINNER: ARKANSAS NATURAL PRODUCTS

FINALISTS: NATURAL RELIEF DISPENSARY, THE SOURCE, FIDDLER’S GREEN

BEST BUDTENDER

WINNER: LAURA FARRELL (NATURAL RELIEF DISPENSARY)

FINALISTS: STACY DICK (ENLIGHTENED-HEBER SPRINGS), ROBERT KNIGHT (ARKANSAS NATURAL PRODUCTS), CHRISTEY NOBLE (THE TREATMENT), MICHELLE DEMEO (GREEN SPRINGS MEDICAL)

BEST VIBE/OVERALL EXPERIENCE

WINNER: SUITE 443

FINALISTS: CUSTOM CANNABIS, NATURAL RELIEF DISPENSARY, THE SOURCE, ARKANSAS NATURAL PRODUCTS

PROCESSORS

BEST PROCESSOR

WINNER: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: SHAKE EXTRACTIONS, HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, MINK & KIMBALL, PURE PHARMA

BEST DISPOSABLE VAPE

WINNER: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, THE CLEAR, PURE PHARMA, DELTA DANK

BEST EDIBLE CHOCOLATE

WINNER: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, MINK & KIMBALL

BEST EDIBLE GUMMIES

WINNER: SMOKIEZ (DARK HORSE MEDICINALS)

FINALISTS: CANYON CHEW-ITS (PURE PHARMA), GREEN HORNET (HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS)

BEST PACKAGING

WINNER: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: SHAKE EXTRACTIONS, HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, MINK & KIMBALL, PURE PHARMA

BEST CONCENTRATE

WINNER: HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS (ICE WATER HASH)

FINALISTS: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS (LEMON BERRY CANDY), DARK HORSE MEDICINALS (DIAMONDS & SAUCE), PURE PHARMA (SPFD), SHAKE EXTRACTIONS (MOOD DROPS)

BEST TOPICAL

WINNER: MARY’S MEDICINALS (DARK HORSE MEDICINALS), SHAKE EXTRACTIONS BALM (TIE)

FINALISTS: PURE PHARMA SERUM, HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, MINK & KIMBALL

BEST TINCTURE

WINNER: SHAKE EXTRACTIONS

FINALISTS: PURE PHARMA

BEST RSO (RICK SIMPSON OIL)

WINNER: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, OUACHITA TEARS, SHAKE EXTRACTIONS, MINK & KIMBALL

BEST VAPE

WINNER: DARK HORSE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: HIGH SPEED EXTRACTS, CLEAR, PURE PHARMA, M&M CANNABIS

BEST OF THE REST

BEST LAW FIRM

WINNER: WRIGHT LINDSEY JENNINGS (ERIKA GEE)

FINALISTS: BARBER LAW FIRM (ROBBIN RAHMAN), ROSE LAW FIRM, QUATTLEBAUM GROOMS & TULL, DANIELSON LAW FIRM

BEST SECURITY FIRM

WINNER: LIBERTY DEFENSE GROUP

FINALIST: CACHE RIVER SECURITY

BEST BANK

WINNER: CENTRAL BANK

FINALISTS: GRAND SAVINGS BANK, SAFE HARBOR FINANCIAL

BEST DOCTOR

WINNER: DR. BRIAN NICHOL (INTERVENTIONAL PAIN CONSULTANTS)

FINALISTS: DR. THOMAS TVEDTEN (THE HEALING CLINIC), DR. KIMBERLY WHICKER (SUGAR MAGNOLIA CLINIC), DR. WILLIAM WARREN (INATURALCARE CLINIC), DR. KYLE ROPER (MY MEDICAL CARD COMPASSIONATE CARE CLINIC)

BEST TESTING LAB

WINNER: FAST LABS

FINALISTS: AA ANALYTICS, STEEP HILL, ARCANNA, MARYGOLD

BEST ACCOUNTING FIRM

WINNER: CSK PARTNERS

FINALISTS: FLATLAND FINANCIAL CPAS, LISA STEPHENS CPA

BEST ADVERTISING

WINNER: NATURAL STATE CANNAFRIENDS

FINALISTS: KEEP IT OR TOSS IT (KIOTI), SHAKE COLLAB, BUD AGENCY, MMJ AR

BEST HEAD/VAPE/SMOKE SHOP

WINNER: NATURAL STATE CANNASHOP

FINALISTS: SUITE TOKE ‘N TAN, HEADWATERS, ABBY ROAD, MR. SMOKE

BEST HEMP PRODUCT

WINNER: BUFFALO CO TRIFECTA

FINALISTS: HIPPIE HOUNDS, HEALING HEMP (CLOTHING), CBD & ME ROLLER, LARK BEVERAGES

BEST OVERALL PRODUCT

WINNER: ARKANRAW (RIVER VALLEY RELIEF)

FINALISTS: BUFFALO CO NO PAIN SALVE, CBD & ME SUPPOSITORIES, MICROFRUITS (NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS), SMOKIEZ (DARK HORSE MEDICINALS)

BEST DELTA 8 OR DELTA 9 PRODUCT

WINNER: BUFFALO CO TRIFECTA

FINALISTS: HEALING HEMP GUMMIES, BUFFALO CO HAPPY, AVE SELTZER, LARK BEVERAGES

BEST CBD PRODUCT (EDIBLE)

WINNER: GOOD DAY FARM 1:1 WELLNESS GUMMIES

FINALISTS: HEALING HEMP OF ARKANSAS BETTER SLEEP, CBD & ME TINCTURES, NATURE’S PHAMILY PHARMS

BEST CBD PRODUCT (TOPICAL)

WINNER: BUFFALO CO NO PAIN SALVE

FINALISTS: SYNERGY SKIN WORX (BOLD), CBD & ME BALM, HEALING HEMP RELIEF CREAM, 4:1 ROSEMARY BALM (SHAKE CO)

BEST CBD PRODUCT FOR PETS

WINNER: HIPPIE HOUNDS

FINALISTS: BUFFALO CO ENDOCANINE, CBD & ME, SUNMED YOUR CBD STORE, NATURE’S PHAMILY PHARMS

BEST CBD STORE

WINNER: HEALING HEMP OF ARKANSAS

FINALISTS: NATURAL STATE CANNASHOP, SUNMED YOUR CBD STORE, DRIPPERS, BUFFALO CO

CULTIVATORS

BEST CULTIVATOR

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY

FINALISTS: NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS, RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, BOLD CULTIVATION, GOOD DAY FARMS

BEST SHATTER

WINNER: OSAGE CREEK

FINALIST: GOOD DAY FARMS

BEST SUPPOSITORY

WINNER: NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: SHAKE EXTRACTIONS, OSAGE CREEK

BEST SUGAR

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY

FINALISTS: RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, BOLD CULTIVATION, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS

BEST EDIBLE (GUMMY)

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY

FINALISTS: (WANA) RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, OSAGE CREEK, GOOD DAY FARMS, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS

BEST SATIVA STRAIN

WINNER: RIVER VALLEY RELIEF (BANJO) & NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS (AMNESIA FAST) (TIE)

FINALISTS: GOOD DAY FARM (SUPER LEMON HAZE), LEAFOLOGY (MAC DADDY ROYALE), BOLD (MR. CLEAN)

BEST CONCENTRATE

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY

FINALISTS: RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS, REVOLUTION CANNABIS, GOOD DAY FARMS

BEST TOPICAL

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY ROLL-ON TOPICAL

FINALISTS: NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS 3:1 ANTI-INFLAMMATORY, SYNERGY SKINWORX PATCHES, BOLD BODY BUTTER

BEST DISPOSABLE VAPE

WINNER: RIVER VALLEY RELIEF (SLYM)

FINALISTS: GOOD DAY FARM GO PENS, BOLD, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS BELLOS

BEST TINCTURE

WINNER: NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS

FINALISTS: LEAFOLOGY, RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, GOOD DAY FARM, BOLD

BEST RSO

WINNER: ARKANRAW (RIVER VALLEY RELIEF)

FINALISTS: LEAFOLOGY, OSAGE CREEK, REVOLUTION CANNABIS, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS

BEST VAPE CART

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY

FINALISTS: RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS, OSAGE CREEK, GOOD DAY FARM

BEST HYBRID STRAIN

WINNER: LILAC DIESEL (NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS)

FINALISTS: RYLEIGH’S RESERVE (RIVER VALLEY RELIEF), SCARLETT JOHANSSON (LEAFOLOGY), KUMQUAT (GOOD DAY FARMS), TICAL GLITTER BOMB (BOLD CULTIVATION)

BEST EDIBLE (CHOCOLATE)

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY (CHOCOLATE-COVERED PEANUT BUTTER)

FINALISTS: NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS (LIL BARKS), RIVER VALLEY RELIEF (CARAMELS), GOOD DAY FARMS (MILK CHOCOLATE MINI BARS)

BEST INDICA STRAIN

WINNER: BLACKWATER (NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS)

FINALISTS: WEDDING PIE (LEAFOLOGY), TICAL HEAVY CREAM (BOLD), KUSH MINTS (RIVER VALLEY RELIEF), COMMERCE CITY KUSH (NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS)

BEST BADDER

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY

FINALISTS: RIVER VALLEY RELIEF, BOLD CULTIVATION, GOOD DAY FARMS, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS

BEST EDIBLE (BEVERAGES)

WINNER: LEAFOLOGY (HOT CHOCOLATE MIX)

FINALISTS: BOLD CULTIVATION (WYNK SELTZERS), OSAGE ELIXIRS, NATURAL STATE MEDICINALS DRINK ENHANCERS, REVOLUTION