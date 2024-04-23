Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) questions witnesses at the Apr. 4 JPR meeting. He described the Board of Corrections as "very loosely ran."

In a meeting that began four minutes early and took less than two minutes to complete, the Joint Performance Review (JPR) Committee referred findings Tuesday to the Legislative Council regarding the Arkansas Board of Corrections’ hiring of an attorney during the board’s ongoing battles with the governor and attorney general.

The referral was the only matter of business before JPR this morning, and Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) immediately moved that the committee refer the following findings to the Legislative Council:

The Board of Corrections acted with disregard to public transparency, including violations of the state Freedom of Information Act, when hiring attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan as outside counsel;

The board lacked financial and statutory authority to enter into a contract with Mehdizadegan or his firm;

There were “perceived and discussed violations of law” by the board regarding Mehdizadegan’s hiring;

The board acknowledged a lack of proper process in conducting the board meetings in which Mehdizadegan was ultimately hired.

Based on these findings, Dismang said, JPR recommended the Legislative Council decline to review or ratify the contract between the corrections board and Mehdizadegan.

The vote on Dismang’s motion was not unanimous — a handful of half-hearted “no” votes can be heard on the video — but the motion passed overwhelmingly nonetheless, and chair Mark Berry (R-Ozark) quickly adjourned the committee just before 10:58 a.m.

Today’s meeting was a continuation of both yesterday morning’s JPR meeting and a proxy fight some legislators are waging against the corrections board on behalf of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The committee questioned Mehdizadegan and board members at length at two meetings earlier this month.

A motion similar to Dismang’s failed yesterday on a voice vote. That motion, raised by Sen. Jim Petty (R-Van Buren), would have preemptively blocked any contract with Mehdizadegan, declared the board had disregarded state law, and referred the matter to the state Department of Inspector General for further investigation. (The inspector general is a governor-appointed office tasked with preventing, detecting and investigating fraud and abuse within the government.)

Petty’s motion failed on Monday, perhaps due to some members being absent. Afterwards, Berry — who’s been highly critical of Mehdizadegan and the corrections board — said the committee would meet again today.

Dismang noted his motion did not include a referral to the inspector general. Otherwise, today’s motion was functionally the same as yesterday’s. Mehdizadegan did not immediately return a request for comment.

UPDATE: Mehdizadegan sent the following response late yesterday: