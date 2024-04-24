Jack Wagoner Brian Chilson

Little Rock attorney Jack Wagoner III died Tuesday, according to a post on his law firm’s Facebook page. He was 62.

Wagnoner was known in Arkansas legal circles as one of the best domestic relations attorneys in the state. Other Arkansans are more likely to remember him as one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys in the case that first legalized same-sex marriage in the state in 2014.

Wagoner’s plaintiffs won in circuit court, but the case was appealed to the state Supreme Court and stalled there until 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges declared same-sex marriage legal everywhere in the country. Leslie Peacock’s 2013 Arkansas Times cover story on the gay and lesbian couples who challenged Arkansas’s ban on same-sex marriage, represented by Wagoner and attorney Cheryl Maples, is worth revisiting.

Wagoner was born in Little Rock in 1961 to Lorraine and Jack Wagoner, Jr. He graduated from Hall High School in 1979 and enrolled at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock. In 1983, Wagoner decided to go to law school and began classes at what was then known simply as the University of Arkansas – Little Rock School of Law.

He excelled in law school and could have taken his career in whatever direction he wanted. In a 2014 Arkansas Times profile of Wagoner, David Koon described how a desire to help the less powerful was ultimately what charted Wagoner’s course.

Wagoner worked for Bill Wilson, who would go on to the federal bench, during law school and served as a clerk for Pulaski Circuit Judge Ellen Brantley after he graduated in the top 5 percent of his law school class. That performance could have easily landed him a job with a corporation or a big firm, Wagoner said, but that just isn’t his thing. “That’s where most of the stuff that pisses me off occurs,” he said. “I didn’t want that.” It was from Wilson, Wagoner said, that he learned the passion of fighting for those without power. “He wanted to fight for the little guy against the insurance companies and the cops,” Wagoner said. “I don’t like calling it the Democratic side or the progressive side. I like to call it ‘The Side of the Little Guy.’”

Wagoner is survived by his wife, Joyce, and two daughters. No details have been released regarding funeral arrangements.