A Little Rock woman accused of stealing and selling human remains meant for cremation has pleaded guilty to federal charges of transporting body parts across state lines.

Candace Chapman Scott, 37, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller at a later date. Scott faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the transportation charge and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the mail fraud charge.

While employed at a mortuary service in 2021 and 2022, Scott stole body parts and fetal remains, sold them, and arranged for their transport across state lines to a purchaser, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Scott had been charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the press release.

Scott’s indictment has plenty of grisly details. Communications between her and an unnamed individual describe the negotiated sale of “2 brains, one with skullcap, 3 hearts one cut, 2 fake boobies, one large belly button piece of skin, one arm, one huge piece of skin, and one lung.”

According to the indictment, the bodies had been donated to the Anatomic Gift Program for medical research at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The university contracted for cremation services with the mortuary where Scott worked.

The gruesome case has garnered national attention, including a Rolling Stone story on the human body part trade that includes mention of Scott. Last week, the wife of the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, where another body-parts-for-sale scheme played out, pleaded guilty to the interstate transportation of stolen goods.