North Little Rock Police Department

North Little Rock police have arrested 28-year-old Roderick Fondren and anticipate making more arrests in the shooting death last week of Deonte Lambert.

At about 8:33 p.m. on April 18, North Little Rock officers responded to the Homes at Pine Crossing, an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Locust Street, where they found Lambert suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a department press release.

Advertisement

North Little Rock identified Fondren as a suspect and arrested him on unrelated charges. Following an interview, Fondren was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons. Fondren is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.

Detectives anticipate more arrests in the case, the press release said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the case can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at 501-975-8771. Callers can remain anonymous.