Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include information from Green’s former law partner.

Chad Green, an attorney in North Little Rock, was shot while allegedly attempting to rob an armored truck yesterday morning, according to Little Rock police.

The police report states John Martin, an employee of Loomis Armored Services, was servicing an ATM outside the Bank of America location on Geyer Springs Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when Green approached him.

Mr. Martin stated the white male subject immediately sprayed him with mace several times, so he pulled his service weapon and fired a couple shots at the subject. Mr. Martin stated the subject went to the ground and was yelling, but within a few seconds the suspect hopped onto his bicycle and fled west toward the woods.

Despite fleeing the scene on a bicycle, Green apparently had a getaway vehicle nearby. A short time later, state police located Green on the shoulder of I-430 near Rodney Parham Road. Green told the officers he had been shot, he was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, and his vehicle “was towed to the crime scene bay for processing,” police said.

Green’s current condition and the reason for the alleged robbery are unknown at this time.

Update: Green was previously a partner of North Little Rock attorney Josh Gillispie, who operates the Gillispie Law Firm in North Little Rock. The firm was formerly known as Green & Gillispie.

Gillispie said Thursday that he and Green have not been partners for almost a year, though Green continued to operate a separate business, Chad Green and Associates, out of the same office. He declined to comment publicly on the incident involving Green.