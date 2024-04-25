An internal report about prison suicides that has not yet been presented to the state Board of Corrections paints an unflattering picture of the prison system’s mental health services.

Tabrina Bratton, who analyzes the department’s programs, studied the 49 suicides that happened in Arkansas prisons from 2017-2022. The study found that many of the suicide victims met with a mental health staff member only days before taking their lives.

The data was concerning, Bratton said in the report, because studies have shown that “mental health interventions typically decrease the risk of suicide.”

According to the report, 85% of the individuals died within six days of their last encounter with a mental health professional, while 65.3% died within two days and 12.2% died the same day.

The report described several encounters the deceased prisoners had with mental health staff and was critical of the care that was provided.

One prisoner reported being paranoid and nervous after learning their daughter and spouse had recently been victimized. After a visit with mental health staff, the prisoner’s treatment plan said they would “read over provided handouts” and see mental health staff as requested.

Another prisoner who died by suicide told mental health staff, “I am crying out for help. The worksheets you gave me do not help.”

Another prisoner reported experiencing anxiety, depression and panic attacks and increasing sleep to 16 hours a day. In an interaction with mental health staff, the staff’s suggestions included medication but did not include coping strategies with the issues troubling them. The staff offered “no counseling, treatment or help with their depression, panic attacks, or suicidality,” Bratton wrote.

“This example suggests mental health staff lack an understanding of mental illness and treatment,” Bratton said.

The report also found that prisoners who harm themselves, voice suicidal thoughts or attempt suicide are placed in a status called “treatment precaution” and are typically placed in single-person cells. Bratton said the status includes increased staff observation and an isolation from “lethal items.”

Bratton noted that “treatment precaution is not treatment” and said studies show single-cell occupancy increases the odds of suicide.

The study also found that nearly 20% of the individuals were not properly classified as suicidal when their mental health history was examined at intake.

Six Arkansas prisoners have committed suicide in less than four months this year. There were eight suicides in Arkansas prisons in all of last year and 10 in 2022.

Bratton studied suicides from 2017-2022 and found that most of the deceased prisoners were white, unmarried and serving a sentence for a violent offense. Bratton found that 92% of the individuals died by hanging and all but one were male.

The report was set to be presented to the board at its April 19 meeting but the meeting was adjourned before the presentation.