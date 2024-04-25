An amendment from Rep. Julie Mayberry (R-Hensley) to explicitly apply state purchasing law to Arkansas’s seven constitutional officers — including the governor — failed in the Joint Budget Committee’s Special Language Subcommittee yesterday.

The amendment appears to be a jab at Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who allegedly did not follow state purchasing laws when she bought a $19,000 lectern from a buddy.

The legislative audit report on lecterngate was released on April 15, adding some political fireworks to what initially had been predicted to be a low-drama fiscal legislative session.

The audit report documented seven “areas of potential noncompliance with state law” by the governor’s office and referred those findings to Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones to determine whether any criminal charges should be filed.

Several days before the report was made public, Attorney General Tim Griffin issued an opinion regarding whether the governor’s office had to follow procurement rules under the General Accounting and Budgetary Procedures Law, which state agencies must follow. Griffin (surprise!) concluded that Sanders and other constitutional officers do not have to abide by these rules.

This was, ahem, a handy ruling for Sanders. Indeed, in her office’s official response to legislative auditors, Sanders leaned heavily on that very argument.

As Matt Campbell explained earlier this month, Griffin’s tendentious opinion is likely an irrelevant sideshow as a legal matter. It also doesn’t cover the full scope of possible legal hot water facing the governor. (Campbell, who came on board with the Arkansas Times as a reporter last fall, was the blogger who uncovered the lectern scandal to begin with.)

“Griffin’s opinion seems little more than an attempt to create a smokescreen that Sanders can hide behind when the report is released,” Campbell wrote at the time. Be that as it may, it at least provides a good talking point for the governor.

Enter Mayberry. She proposed adding an amendment to Senate Bill 53, which is an appropriation measure for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, the agency responsible for certain purchasing and financial record keeping. Her amendment would clearly specify that Arkansas’s seven constitutional officers would in fact count as state agencies under the state’s purchasing law. (In addition to the governor, the constitutional officers are lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and land commissioner.)

“This has been the general practice of our auditors for decades, and we are just clarifying,” Mayberry said.

But of course, that would undermine the governor’s argument that she was exempt from the purchasing rules. Mayberry’s proposal would make the attorney general’s opinion moot going forward, but there’s no reason to believe that her amendment’s language would have been retrospective, or apply a new legal wrinkle to Sanders’ hijinks in the past.

Confusing matters even more, Mayberry said that her amendment was “not a change … it is a clarification.” Which is kind of another way of saying that Griffin’s opinion was just wrong.

All of this is kind of abstract, and it’s hard to imagine any of it would have any bearing on the governor’s potential legal trouble or the broader scandal itself. Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy), a loyalist of the governor, complained that Mayberry’s amendment was “odd.”

Like the AG’s opinion dutifully pumped out for the governor, it’s best seen as symbolic: A declaration that the rules that apply to the governor, too. Think of it as Mayberry trying to rip up the governor’s (already dubious) “get out of jail free” card.

A symbolic gesture dinging the governor has no chance in this Legislature, however, and not a single lawmaker made a motion to approve Mayberry’s amendment. (The Special Language committee is notoriously loaded with governor’s buddies and lobbyist favorites, so the amendment was truly DOA.)

Symbolism aside, one advantage of Mayberry’s proposal is that it just makes sense. Why would the state want to create thoughtful ethics rules about purchasing and property rules for state agencies but then let the governor and other powerful state officers completely off the hook? Why would anyone want a special exemption for the governor, or the treasurer or attorney general, to do something corrupt?

And this is the larger problem for Sanders, and why her excuse about being exempt from state law rings so hollow.

If she behaved unethically — perhaps funneling money to a pal who was not in the lectern-selling business by purchasing an unnecessary lectern, of ordinary quality, for a bit more than I paid for a new metal roof — then that’s bad behavior. If her excuse is that she behaved unethically and abused the power of her office but, technically, she didn’t run afoul of the General Accounting and Budgetary Procedures Law because of a loophole … I mean, OK.

It’s not much of a defense to make to the public as a political matter, and Campbell makes a convincing argument that it won’t help her much in court either. She’s just grasping at straws.

My guess is that Sanders is going to be furious at Mayberry, who decided to try to snip one of those straws, at least symbolically. I associate Mayberry mostly with anti-abortion activism, but she asked good and tough questions during last week’s legislative hearing on the audit: “If the lectern is not being used then it’s a complete waste of money,” she said at the time. And last year, she was sharply critical of Sanders’ attempts to gut the Freedom of Information Act.

There aren’t many Republicans in the Legislature with the guts to take on the Queenfish, but Mayberry continues to poke.