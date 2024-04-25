There’s no better time for political engagement than a high-stakes election year. Young Democrats of Arkansas invites all Arkansans under the age of 36 to attend their 79th Annual Convention, April 26-28 at the state Capitol.

The organization welcomes both existing and new members. In the spirit of inclusivity, the organization offers free lodging at the Holiday Inn Express in Little Rock for those outside Pulaski County and carpooling for registrants who cannot drive themselves.

“We work really, really hard to make sure that cost does not keep any young democrat from attending who wants to,” YDAR President Allison Sweatman said. “So we will make sure that they have a place to stay, that all meals are covered and everyone gets a T-shirt unless we run out. We want to connect to people who want to make a better situation here in Arkansas. We know cost has been a huge thing for young people in the past.”

On the agenda are breakout sessions for current issues including (but not limited to) reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ issues, medical marijuana and government transparency. Other sessions aim to prime attendees for fundraising and rural organizing. These sessions include information about campaigns and efforts that need volunteers and have open positions for paid work.

The convention will also provide opportunities to connect with prominent organizers in the state and socialize with other young democrats. State Representative Tippi McCollough and former State Senator Joyce Elliott will honor the event as guest speakers, followed on the agenda by nights out with fellow attendees.

“A bunch of folks who want to will be going to Fassler Hall for what people have dubbed the ‘Whiskey Caucus.’ Everyone goes and hangs out together. For those under 21, we’ll have a movie or game night at the hotel,” Sweatman said.

Sweatman said she hopes “All attendees will leave with the knowledge of what Democrats are doing in their part of the state and how they can help. They will learn how to start or join their local chapter of Young Dems to organize around issues and candidates that matter to them.”

Registration is open until the convention begins on April 26th.