When Merle Haggard sang “Tell Me Something Bad About Tulsa,” he was bemoaning a toxic relationship that he just couldn’t end and looking for a reason to stay away from the place. He gave “how those old oil wells smell in the wind” as an example.

Merle shuffled off this mortal coil in 2016, but if he were still around and looking for additional reasons to stay out of T-Town, he might find the Tulsa Drillers’ anemic offense and shaky bullpen even stinkier than those old oil wells.

Fresh off a three-game sweep at the hands of the hated Springfield Cardinals, your Arkansas Travelers bounced back big in a six-game series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. It was a good week in the 9-1-8 for Travs baseball, y’all.

Series recap:

The series opener on Tuesday (4/9) featured Travelers’ righthander Juan Mercedes making his first start of the season against the Drillers 6’6” righty Kendall Williams. Arkansas scored one run in the third inning on a double-play ball by 1B Tyler Locklear. Tulsa responded with two runs in the fifth on a home run by SS Austin Gauthier, before the Travs tied the game in the eighth thanks to 2B Hogan Windish’s first homer of the year. Windish would add a second homer — this time of the 2-run variety — in extra innings, and Tulsa would manage only one run in the bottom of the 12th as Arkansas held on for their first win of the season, 4-3.

Wednesday was a day game at ONEOK Field, and it was ugly from the jump. Travs’ starter RHP Blas Castano lasted only one-third of an inning, getting shelled for six runs on only three hits and two walks. Tulsa would add three more runs in the second inning and five more in the bottom of the seventh before the rain mercifully arrived and ended Arkansas’s suffering. On offense, the Travs managed five runs on nine hits, including the first home run of the season for Robbie Tenerowicz and Morgan McCullough.

Arkansas got back in the win column with a 4-3 victory on Thursday. Big righty Logan Evans made his second start of the season for the Travelers, tossing 4.1 innings, scattering five hits and two walks and allowing only three runs. Left-handed reliever Garrett Davila finished the fifth inning and pitched through the seventh, earning his first win of the year. Jarod Bayless added two scoreless innings to earn his second save of 2024. The Travs’ bats did just enough to squeak out the victory, scoring four on eight hits and four walks. Top Mariners prospect Cole Young doubled, drove in a run and added his second steal of the season.

Friday’s contest featured Travs’ lefty Reid VanScoter on the mound against Tulsa’s Ben Casparius. Arkansas struck first with two in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Locklear. The Travs added one in the fourth when Windish scored on a Casparius wild pitch, and they plated a fourth run in the seventh thanks to a Locklear double. VanScoter was solid, going 4.2 innings without allowing a run. Luis Curvelo came on with two outs in the fifth and added 1.1 scoreless innings, earning the win as the Travs took the game 4-0.

The Travelers made it three straight wins on Saturday, beating Tulsa in a tight one, 3-2. Arkansas scored one run in the first (Tenerowicz RBI sacrifice fly), the third (Tenerowicz homer), and the fifth (Locklear homer), before Tulsa got two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Righty Reid Morgan entered the game in the bottom of the ninth for Arkansas and allowed two base runners before C Harry Ford threw out a would-be base stealer and Morgan struck out the final two hitters of the game.

Arkansas added their fifth win of the season and of the series Sunday afternoon on the back of Mercedes’ second start. The righthander allowed only one run in four innings while striking out five. On offense, every Travs starter had at least one hit, six of them had RBIs, and six scored at least one run. It was about as true of a “team win” as you get in baseball these days. C Jake Anchia, who had only two stolen bases in 332 career minor league games coming into Sunday, even added his third career swiped bag, as the Travelers won 9-2.

Travelers current record:

5-4. Four straight wins. Second place in the Texas League North behind annoyingly undefeated Springfield.

#ByrdWatch:

1B/DH Robbie “Byrd” Tenerowicz needs to be hit by a pitch only 13 more times to tie the Travs’ career record of 36, which is currently held by Mike Collins, who played for Arkansas in 2007-2008.

Byrd was plunked twice in the series against Tulsa.

Three things to be optimistic about:

The bats are heating up. Arkansas ended the Springfield series looking like they might struggle to score most nights. Tulsa pitching, however, was not Springfield pitching. Ford, who was hitless against Springfield, went 5-20 with six walks and three doubles against Tulsa. Young continued his hot start, going 8-29 against the Drillers, with four doubles and three RBIs. Windish was 7-19 against Tulsa, including two homers. McCullough, Locklear, and Tenerowicz (twice) added home runs as well. Only CF Jared Oliva was hitless against the Drillers, going 0-7 across two games. Cole Young. My goodness, the 20-year-old shortstop can do a little bit of everything. He’s slashing .300/.326/.400 on the year with four doubles, four runs, five RBIs, four stolen bases and 12 hits. He’s also making consistent contact and driving the ball. The power will come, especially as the weather heats up. Throw in Young’s tremendous defense as shortstop and second base, and it’s easy to see why Seattle is in love with this kid. Byrd. When Robbie Tenerowicz is having fun and hitting the ball, the team is objectively better overall. They play looser, they’re relaxed and they’re having fun, all of which translates to wins. We saw it last year when the team was dominant early as Byrd raked, then was tight and borderline terrible at times in the second half after Tenerowicz was called up. Well, the old man is hitting again this year and seems to be having the time of his life; the five wins in six games in Tulsa are probably related to that somehow.

Current area(s) of concern:

Outfield defense. Again. While Oliva made a great catch of a Dalton Rushing drive near the wall to seal Thursday’s win, the outfield’s collective lack of range and lack of depth continues to be an issue. Utility man Kaden Polcovich even played a couple games in center field last week, for the first time since 2021. (He’s not particularly good as a center fielder, however, so this only adds to the level of concern.)

Standout player from the most recent series:

2B Hogan Windish. This could easily have gone to Byrd, but Windish’s timing won the award for him this week. Hitting two homers in a game, including the game winner in the 12th inning, when your team is coming off a three-game beatdown and desperately needs a win, is huge. The entire team looked better after Tuesday’s win, Wednesday’s rain-shortened beating notwithstanding.

Windish’s line for the Tulsa series: 7-19, seven walks, double, two homers, three RBIs.

Up next:

Arkansas starts a six-game homestand today in an 11:05 a.m. tilt against the Frisco RoughRiders at Dickey-Stephens Park. Southpaw Raúl Alcantara makes his third appearance — and first start — of the season against Frisco’s Ryan Garcia. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games start at 6:35 p.m., while Friday’s game gets underway at 7:05 p.m. The weekend brings day games, with a 4:05 p.m. start on Saturday and a 1:35 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Saturday is also wrestling night at Dickey-Stephens. Professional wrestlers out of Memphis will take the ring on the field following the completion of the actual sporting event.

All games are available on 106.7 Buz2 in Central Arkansas.