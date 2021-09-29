This article, or a version of it, will appear soon in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture.

Archie Cude, a farmer who was born and reared around Houston, Texas, moved his young family in 1948 to the remote community of Board Camp, 9 miles east of Mena in the mountains of Polk County, and years later refused to put his children in school because he claimed to have discovered that God opposed the smallpox vaccinations children had to take before enrolling. Cude’s long-running legal fight over his unvaccinated kids, which embroiled Arkansas Gov. Orval E. Faubus, finally produced an order from the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1964 that his religious beliefs did not exempt him from obeying laws that required the education of his children and that also helped protect children and teachers from the dreaded smallpox virus.

Cude v. State, as the case became known, forms a basic foundation of public health policy in Arkansas — actually, in the entire United States because similar decisions in other states and the United States Supreme Court, sometimes citing Cude v. State, established that governments could and should regulate personal behavior, like vaccinations and masking, when public health and safety are at stake. The Arkansas court said it was so firmly settled in the United States that governments could require vaccinations and other steps to protect the health and safety of people that no extensive discussion of the matter was needed. Even religious excuses, the justices said, were beyond the pale.

Although such questions were settled in law, during the coronavirus pandemic that gripped the country and the world starting in 2020, the Republican Party in Arkansas and many other states took the position that mandatory vaccinations and mask wearing in certain situations violated individual rights. Those states tended to lead the country in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The Arkansas Supreme Court’s strongly worded order in Cude v. State held that the state and federal constitutional protections of religious freedom had no bearing on a public-health matter like vaccinations. Written by the conservative jurist Sam Robinson, the decision cited a number of controlling precedents — in the Arkansas Supreme Court, the high courts of other states, and the U.S. Supreme Court — all of which declared that religious beliefs, no matter how earnestly held, could not interfere with the government’s need and right to pass and enforce laws to protect people’s health and safety. Although it has often been cited in subsequent cases, including a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, Cude v. State was not a groundbreaking decision. In fact, the Arkansas court had ruled in three previous cases — State v. Martin in 1918, Allen v. Ingalls in 1930, and Seubold v. Fort Smith School District in 1951 — that the government’s constitutional charge to protect the health and safety of American citizens overrode any religious objection or claim of individual rights.

But the court’s decision in April 1964 did not end the battle over the children’s smallpox shots. Cude and his wife continued to fight the vaccinations and school for their three school-age children until the county sheriff, with court orders, forcibly took the youngsters to a Mena doctor and got them vaccinated — kicking and screaming, newspapers reported. Cude eventually relented and enrolled them in school, but they rebelled, refused to study or participate in classroom exercises, and were suspended from school.

Gov. Faubus, facing reelection for his last term against Republican Winthrop Rockefeller that year, had embraced Cude’s cause when the local dispute over the kids’ mandatory school attendance first came to the state’s attention in 1963. Cude appealed a local court order for vaccination and schooling to the state Supreme Court. When the state finally took custody from the father and mother after the Supreme Court decision, and the sheriff headed for Little Rock to deliver the children to the state welfare department, Faubus had the youngsters diverted to the Governor’s Mansion for three days. The statewide papers carried front-page pictures of Faubus and his wife, Alta, with the children on the lawn of the mansion. His stand portrayed him as the champion of the little guy. The legal fight and the governor’s intervention attracted state and national coverage for four years.

The decision in Cude v. State did not end the dispute over whether constitutional religious-liberty provisions, or the Declaration of Independence’s guarantee of personal freedom, prohibited governments from imposing mandates to protect public health, such as requiring vaccinations or wearing masks in crowded areas during a viral pandemic. Although Cude v. State and other cases had long ago and often settled those questions, political and legal battles over such issues surfaced with vehemence in the Arkansas legislature and courts and in other states during the deadly coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

While Justice Robinson and his five colleagues argued forcefully that the religious-freedom exemption from state laws should not be applied where public health and safety and the universal right to education were imperiled, they were careful to point out that a number of precedents in state and federal courts supported the conclusion. Nevertheless, the U.S. Supreme Court, in an opinion in 1990 (Department of Human Resources of Oregon v. Smith) written by Justice Antonin Scalia, cited Cude v. State in support of a radical interpretation of the free-exercise-of-religion clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Scalia majority upheld the state of Oregon’s firing of two Native Americans and then denying their unemployment claims, because they had ingested peyote, a hallucinogenic substance used in the religious rituals of their Native American Church. Scalia said the court was following examples such as Cude v. State where state or local governments denied people’s claims that they were exercising their religion by refusing vaccinations or claiming other exemptions from laws like compulsory military service or child-labor laws. The court minority said the courts had never before denied religious exemptions in cases where, unlike exemption from vaccinations, the religious exercise resulted in no harm to society.

Archie Theodore Cude had an uncommon family history, even before his battle to keep his kids unvaccinated and out of school, and afterward as well. The eldest of five sons of Theodore and Lucy Cude in Houston, Archie was working as a furniture upholsterer by 1940 and had married a Houston woman, Lena Nell Highnote. They had a son, whom they named Archie Jr., and also a daughter, who died when she was 5 months old. In September 1942, Archie married Lena Nell’s sister, Mary Frances Highnote, and it was their passel of children that he brought to his little farm between Coyote Canyon and Apache Ridge in Polk County in 1948.

An older son apparently had been vaccinated and attended school at Mena for a while. Cude would explain that God had not yet informed him of his opposition to vaccinations. The Cudes were not known to have ever had any religious affiliations. Cude said he developed his ideas from reading passages of the Bible and getting his instructions from God in that way. Polk County school officials began to insist that the Cudes obey the compulsory-attendance law. He said he wasn’t sending them to school because he didn’t believe they should be vaccinated. Cude was fined three years in a row for not enrolling his children, and finally the county decided to get state custody of the children and get them vaccinated. Cude said he would never take the children back if they were vaccinated, implying that it was God’s plan for people to avoid vaccinations. He said vaccinations were unnecessary because God would protect those whom He wanted to protect and heal those He wanted healed.

When the probate court in Polk County in 1963 awarded custody of the children — ages 12, 11 and 8 — to the state Welfare Department to get them vaccinated and to find a guardian or adoptive parents if the parents rejected the vaccinated kids, Cude’s attorneys, the Mena law firm of Shaw and Shaw, appealed to the Supreme Court. (The same law firm would oppose Cude in another family dispute that reached the Supreme Court 16 years later.)

The Supreme Court majority — Justice Jim Johnson cast the lone dissent — dismissed Cude’s and his law firm’s claims that vaccinating his kids violated his constitutional right to worship as he chose. Justice Robinson wrote that Arkansas law unquestionably required the Cudes to put the children in school somewhere and also required that every schoolchild be vaccinated against the killer disease smallpox. That left the religious-freedom argument. Robinson recited the long religious-liberty provision of the Arkansas Constitution and summarized it this way: “The foregoing provision of the Constitution means that anyone has the right to worship God in the manner of his own choice, but it does not mean that he can engage in religious practices inconsistent with the peace, safety and health of the inhabitants of the State, and it does not mean that parents, on religious grounds, have the right to deny their children an education.”

He recited decisions by both the U.S. Supreme Court and earlier by the Arkansas high court. In the 1943 case of Prince v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the U.S. Supreme Court proclaimed: “The right to practice religion freely does not include the liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease or the latter to ill health or death. Parents may be free to become martyrs themselves. But it does not follow they are free, in identical circumstances, to make martyrs of their children before they have reached the age of full and legal discretion when they can make that choice for themselves.”

In his solitary dissent, Justice Johnson said the majority had made a good case that children should be vaccinated and sent to school and that the laws requiring them were valid, but he said the only thing the state was allowed to do to Cude for violating the school-attendance and vaccination laws was fine him $10 a day when the children were not put in school. He said the state was powerless to force him to obey the law with his children.

The children’s forcible vaccinations and enrollment in school in the fall of 1964 did not end the trouble. The children were disruptive in class and were suspended for misconduct after several weeks. The chancery judge held a hearing and, on the recommendation of two Mena physicians, ordered the sheriff to take Cude to the Arkansas State Hospital at Benton (Saline County) for a mental evaluation, where it was found that he was sane. The next year, the prosecuting attorney charged Cude again with violating the school-attendance law and he relented and sent the children to school, this time with fewer disciplinary problems.

Five years later, Archie Cude confronted the Supreme Court with another legal dilemma arising from a family conflict, this one not altogether his own. In the 1970 decision in Ida Hiler v. Archie Cude, the court split again, this time 5 to 2, but in Cude’s favor. It involved the estate of Rose Gordon, a 72-year-old widow who had moved to Polk County and was befriended by a neighbor, Archie Cude, who helped her change her will to make him the executor of her estate and to leave much of it to Archie’s teenage sons, Clark and Wayne. Some months earlier, her Mena lawyers, Shaw and Shaw — Archie’s lawyers in 1964 — had prepared a will at her request that left most of her estate to a foster son. She had no children. Gravely ill, she became angry at the foster son’s insistence that she go to a nursing home rather than live alone, and invited Cude, who had befriended her and worked some on her farm, to help her burn the previous will and write a new one making him the executor of her estate and his sons the primary beneficiaries. The widow’s three sisters and brother, represented by Cude’s former attorneys, contested the Cude will and accused him of fraud and undue influence on the dying and incapacitated woman. After a trial, during which all of her mental and physical agonies were brought out in great detail, the chancellor ruled that he could not conclude that Gordon was mentally incapable of making an independent decision about who should be rewarded or punished for the conditions of her care. The Supreme Court upheld his decision 5 to 2. The dissenting justices were Chief Justice Carleton Harris and Justice George Rose Smith, who had cast votes against Cude in the vaccination case.

Cude eventually moved to Sallisaw, Oklahoma, where he died on Feb. 11, 1993. He is buried in Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.