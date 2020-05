JV Farms at Bernice Garden Farmers Market Brian Chilson

Farmers markets around Arkansas have responded to the coronavirus pandemic in a number of ways, including going to online ordering and curbside pickup, limiting numbers at vendor booths and implementing other measures so farmers and buyers can safely buy and sell. With an assist from the University of Arkansas’s Division of Agricultural Cooperative Extension, we’ve compiled information on some of the many markets in Arkansas. For more information on locations and business hours, visit the markets’ Facebook pages.

Arkansas County Farmers’ Market

Dewitt

Opens June 1

7 a.m.-sold out Mon., Wed.; 4 -7 p.m. Fri., last Sat. of month

Open for delivery and drive-by, working on implementing guidelines for limited customer interaction.

Arkansas County Farmers Market

Stuttgart

Opens June 1

7 a.m.-sold out Tue., Thu., Sat.

Arkansas Local Food Network

Little Rock

Open online, register as customer

Order Sat.-Wed. in advance for Sat. pickup.

Pickup at Christ Episcopal Church and St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.

ASU Regional Farmers Market

Jonesboro

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., noon-5:30 p.m. Tue.

Open with safety measures and modifications in place.

Beebe Farmers Market

Beebe

4-7 p.m. Thu.

Use Facebook page to contact vendor for pre-order and drive-thru pick up.

Bella Vista Farmers Market

Bella Vista

Closed

Bentonville Farmers Market

Bentonville

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

Open for drive-thru.

Bernice Garden Farmers Market

Little Rock

11 a.m. -1 p.m. Sun.

Customers must stand 6 feet apart and wear masks/bandanas, one person at a time at each vendor.

Cabot Farmers Market

Cabot

8 a.m.-noon Sat.

Open for drive-thru, pre-ordering encouraged.

Charleston Farmers Market

Charleston

Closed indefinitely

Clark County Farmers Market

Arkadelphia

Opening TBA

Conway Farmers Market

Conway

7 a.m.-noon Sat.

Cross County Farmers Market

Wynne

Opens June 1

7-11 a.m.

Following social distancing practices and as much “hands off” transaction practice as possible.

Dardanelle Farmers Market

Dardanelle

Closed

DTR Market

Rogers

Opens June 6

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

See market guidelines on Facebook for safety measures that will be implemented.

Eureka Springs Farmers Market

Eureka Springs

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thu.

Vendors use a drop-box or noncash payment so shoppers are asked to bring small bills. Vendors will have hand sanitizer available, shoppers are encouraged to stand 6 feet apart.

Farmers Market at MAD

El Dorado

Opening TBA

Fayetteville Farmers Market

Fayetteville

7-8 a.m. (seniors only) and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Pre-order available for pick-up and delivery.

FISHTOWN FARMERS MARKET

LONOKE

Opening June 20, details to come

Fort Smith Farmers Market

Fort Smith

7 a.m.-noon Sat.

Open for socially distanced walk-up. Shoppers are encouraged to wash hands, wear masks and stand 6 feet apart.

Gateway Farmers Market

Texarkana

7 a.m.-noon Tue., Thu., Sat.

Open for walk-up with guidelines. Lines will be marked in 6-ft. increments, vendors will wear masks, and public restrooms are closed.

Green Market of Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village

Closed indefinitely.

Harrison Farmers Market

Harrison

Tentatively opening in June

7 a.m.-noon Sat., 3-6 p.m. Tue.

Hot Springs Farmers

and Artisans Market

Hot Springs

7 a.m.-noon Sat.

Open for food vendors only. Individuals should follow designated pedestrian areas, wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain 6 feet of distance. Items will be bagged for shoppers.

Howard County Farmers Market

Nashville

3-7 p.m. Mon., 7-11 a.m. Sat.

Drive-thru only.

HILLCREST FARMERS MARKET

Opening TBA

Will space vendors and shoppers.

JACKSONVILLE FARMERS MARKET

JACKSONVILLE

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.

Jasper Farmers Market

Jasper

9 a.m.-noon Wed., 3-6 p.m. Fri.

Food vendors only. Vendors will be at least 10 feet apart and will have masks and sanitizer on the tables.

Johnson County Community

Farmers Market

Clarksville

Order online at foothillsmarket.locallygrown.net.

Little Rock Farmers Market

Little Rock

Opening TBA

Encouraging shoppers to order directly from vendors.

Main Street Searcy Farmers Market

Searcy

8 a.m.-noon Sat.

Open under ADH guidelines.

Me and McGehee

North Little Rock

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Shoppers must wear masks.

Nana’s Organix Farmers Market

North Little Rock

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

Curbside pick-up or delivery.

Paragould Farmers Market

Paragould

Closed

Encouraging shoppers to order directly from vendors.

Piggott Farmers Market

Piggott

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri.

Pope County Farmers Market

Russellville

4-7 p.m. Tue., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

Russellville Community Market

Russellville

Order online at russellville.locallygrown.net from noon Fri. until 10 p.m. Sun., pick-up 4-8 p.m. Tue.

Workers wear masks and gloves to bring deliveries to cars. Market encourages people to pay with exact change or personal check. If they must use a card to pay, market cleans credit card device with Lysol wipes in between customers.

Saracen Landing Farmers Market

Pine Bluff

Opens June 3

Sheridan Farmers Market

Sheridan

8 a.m.-noon, Sat.

Siloam Springs Farmers Market

Siloam Springs

Order online at siloamsprings.locallygrown.net for pick-up 9-11 a.m. Sat.

Springdale Farmers’ Market at the jones center

Springdale

Order online at springdale.locallygrown.net

for pick-up Sat. morning.

St. Joseph Farm Stand

North Little Rock

Order online at stjosephcenter.square.site for Fri. afternoon pick-up.

The Market at McCrory

McCrory

Opens June 13

8 a.m.-noon second Sat.

Van Buren “Our Farmers Market”

Van Buren

Opening TBA

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed. and Sat.

Following all CDC guidelines and encourage pre-ordering but will accommodate drive-up customers as much as possible.

Vilonia Farmers Market

Vilonia

8 a.m.-noon Thu. and Sat.

Westover Hills Farmers Market

Little Rock

Closed

Encouraging customers to order directly from vendors.

White Water Tavern Market

LITTLE ROCK

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.

One person at a booth at a time, those in line asked to keep safe distance away from other shoppers.