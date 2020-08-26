Fried chicken and waffles at 42 Bar and Table Courtesy 42 Bar and Table

42 Bar and Table, the restaurant located on the ground floor of the Clinton Presidential Center, launched a curbside pickup and downtown delivery service Monday, Aug. 24.

The restaurant’s been closed to the public since mid-March but has prepared nearly 700,000 meals for the Pulaski County COVID-19 Meals Program, spokeswoman Rebecca Tennille said. The meals program began March 14 and ran through the summer. The Clinton Foundation partnered with Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Foodbank, the Be Mighty campaign, Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, Club Eco Kids, ECO kids, Equal Heart, Fab 44, FEED First USA, Go Fresh, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County School District, Our House and World Central Kitchen to feed thousands of students across Central Arkansas.

“At the beginning of the summer we were assigned 14 AmeriCorps members who helped us throughout the summer because it was a pretty large undertaking,” Tennille said. “The thought was we didn’t just want to give elements of a meal because some of these kids were home alone while their parents were at work, so we wanted them to be entire meals. That takes a lot of preparation. We had some great volunteers, AmeriCorps members, fantastic partners. I feel like it was a very impactful thing to do when the community needed it the most, so I’m real proud of it.”

Tennille said it seemed like a good time to do curbside and delivery service now that school is back in session.

The menus will include daily specials, family-style meals and wine pairings curated by 42’s sommelier.

The delivery area covers downtown Little Rock and downtown North Little Rock. Patrons are encouraged to order at the website, 42barandtable.org, or by calling 501-537-0042.

Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; dinner is served 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; and brunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Follow 42 Bar and Table on Facebook and at @42barandtable on Instagram. See menus and daily specials here.