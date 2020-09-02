East Sixth Brewing Co.

Now that dining in the open air is deemed a safer option than eating indoors, restaurants with comfortable patios are catching the eyes (and dollars) of Central Arkansas diners. So what do we do in a late summer characterized by tropical storm winds and an unseasonable amount of rain? We decided to put a list together of rain-or-shine restaurant patios for our readers. (Of course, if the storm is severe and the rain is coming in sideways, it might be a better idea to grab your food to go.) And remember: A lot of restaurants are experimenting with when they open their doors and what to serve when they do, so be patient. Take a mask and either make a reservation or check the restaurant’s hours at the links before you go. And budget for a generous tip; 2020 is hard.

Ciao Baci. Kick back on a rainy day with a craft cocktail and enjoy the People’s Choice Burger, one of the best in the city. ciaobacilr.com

The Faded Rose. The Faded Rose has been diligently serving up platters of Cajun and Creole specials for nearly 40 years. Enjoy a soaked salad, fried green tomatoes and shrimp tchoupitoulas under the covered patio on Rebsamen Park Road. thefadedrose.com

Maddie’s Place. Right next door to The Faded Rose, small but equipped with plexiglass dividers, you really can’t go wrong with this New Orleans-style fare. Try one or all of their Po-Boys. maddiesplacelr.com

East Sixth Brewing Co. Relax with a locally made East Sixth Hustle Blonde — “The perfect patio beer … a river rat’s companion … the beer that fuels your backyard barbecue,” — from their patio overlooking the beer garden. eastsixthbrewingcompany.com

Petit & Keet.Forget about your stressful day and check out happy hour on this West Little Rock patio. On Mon.-Fri. from 4-6:30 p.m., you can grab $5 glasses of wine, well drinks and select draft beers, plus $5 Kung Pao Brussels, Boudin Sliders, Truffle Fries and Beef Cheek Tacos. petitandkeet.com

Cheers in the Heights. A small patio but a quaint and comfortable location for a glass of wine and a delicious salmon salad. cheersith.com

The Fold Botanas & Bar. Try a jalapeño margarita and the BBQ beef tamales and you won’t be disappointed. If the small patio is full, try out the new parking lot veranda. thefoldlr.com

La Terraza Rum & Lounge. Authentic Venezuelan food and a pitcher of mojitos after work? Yes, please. Reserve your table here.

Casa Mañana. Casa Mañana is one of those restaurants where everyone you talk to has a different favorite dish. Six different iterations of Huevos, Tacos San Martin and the huge Casa Mañana burrito are all perfect after a shot of tequila with a sangrita chaser. The patio is newly renovated. The West Little Rock location has a covered patio, too. casamananamexicanfood.com

Lost Forty Brewing. In May, Lost Forty built a new patio to resume its dine-in service. Enjoy a seasonal Hunter Oktoberfest or any of the Lost Forty craft flavors with an Arkansas BLT. facebook.com/lost40beer