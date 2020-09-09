The Faded Rose

The Faded Rose, Ed David’s nearly 40-year-old New Orleans-style Cajun and Creole restaurant on Rebsamen Park Road, opened its dining room to the public today after nearly six months of scaled-back to go/curbside service and, starting in July, patio dining.

Like some other restaurants around town, The Faded Rose took some time during the pandemic to make structural improvements while its dining room remained closed.

“We closed for about three weeks,” manager Gary Dillon said. “We had a new walk-in put in, all new flooring throughout the kitchen, new floors throughout the wait station.”

Advertisement

We spoke with Dillon just before the lunch shift on Tuesday, The Rose’s first dine-in service since mid-March.

“We called in the health department and they came and told us that we were completely compliant, and we’re masking up and doing everything we can to keep everyone safe — that means our patrons and employees. We want to stay open, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that happens. We’re excited, nervous, happy, scared — all those things,” Dillon said with a laugh.

Advertisement

The easing of restrictions, which started in May with Phase I (33 percent occupancy) and then in June with Phase II (66 percent occupancy), has forced restaurants to grapple with the decision of whether to open their dining rooms, how to do it safely and, perhaps the most difficult question of all, when to do it.

Advertisement

For The Faded Rose, Dillon said, “It was time. It was time to pull the Band-Aid off. Brian, next door [Deloney, Maddie’s Place’s owner and chef], they opened up two or three weeks ago, so we just sat back and kind of saw how that went. If something happened and they closed two days later, then we would know that we were not going to open very soon. I talk to Brian every morning. He said some days they’re busier than before the pandemic happened.”

Dillon said that business significantly improved when The Faded Rose opened its patio in July. “It doubled or tripled our business,” he said.

“So now, we have 11 tables inside, we can use every other booth, we have three two-tops on the stage that are going to be mainly bar tables, then we have three four-tops we can turn into five- or six-tops on the floor. … We’re all excited, man. It’s been a long time coming and we’re ready to get back to doing what we do.”

The Faded Rose

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

1619 Rebsamen Park Road

501-663-9734

The Faded Rose is not accepting reservations; dine-in will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember to take a mask, be flexible and budget for a generous tip.