Cannibal & Craft by Brian Chilson 1 of 10

Cannibal & Craft, a cocktail lounge and nightclub that opened in 2015 in Fayetteville, is coming to the River Market district, in the space formerly occupied by Ernie Biggs. The opening is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Danny W. Brown is the owner of the Little Rock location of Cannibal & Craft. Brown also owns Willy D’s Rock & Roll Piano Bar in the River Market and is a co-owner of Bold Team LLC, a medical marijuana cultivation facility located in Cotton Plant (Woodruff County). The original owners of Willie D’s, brothers William and Don Ray, own the Fayetteville location of Cannibal & Craft.

“We have two concepts in one location,” general manager Ronnie Mathews said. “One being Cannibal, the other being Craft. Cannibal refers to the bar’s pirate and tiki theme, where special tiki cocktails will be served. “We want you to devour life with every drink,” Mathews said.

Craft refers to the craft cocktail lounge downstairs that Mathews said will be “speakeasy-style, with handcrafted cocktails from the Prohibition era to modern new cocktails as well.

“We make draft cocktails in-house using our own craft standard products that are also sold through Southern Glazer’s,” Matthews said. “We also make syrups that are sold through Southern Glazer’s as well, and you can request them at your local liquor store.”

Upstairs, the club will have bottle service and private booth reservations. Downstairs, 32-ounce kegs will be available with taps on the tables.

“It’s like a pitcher of margaritas or a tower of beer,” Mathews said. “Essentially the same thing. Let’s say your group wants to share a keg of Moscow mule, you can have that tapped at your table.”

Cannibal & Craft’s food menu consists of salads and flatbreads with a variety of appetizers not typically found in bars, including Cajun seafood dip, bacon-wrapped quail and shrimp chimichurri.

Cannibal & Craft is a private nightclub, so it’s for ages 21-plus. Eventually, it will have DJs on the weekends, but right now under the Phase II directives for nightclubs, dancing by customers is prohibited. “We will have as many people as we can socially distance, and that’s obviously going to be less than the phase two requirements,” Mathews said.

Cannibal & Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

3 p.m.-midnight. Tue.-Thu.

3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

501-414-8870.

Must be 21 or older to enter.