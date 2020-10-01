Outdoor Dining and Drinking, 300 and 400 blocks of President Clinton Ave.

The Little Rock River Market is following in the footsteps of Argenta and SoMa and launching outdoor dining and entertainment every weekend in October. Seating will be arranged in a socially distant manner and masks must be worn when moving about. Patrons of drinking age will need an official cup and wristband in order to drink. Cups and wristbands will be available at the following bars and restaurants within the district:

Buenos Aires Grill & Cafe

Club 27

Cache Restaurant

Courtyard by Marriott

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack

Rev Room

Sonny Williams Steak Room

Willy D’s

Nexus Coffee

Empty cups may be taken into establishments and reused, however, per ABC rules, drinks may not be taken from one establishment into another. Cups may not be taken into Riverfront Park or First Security Amphitheater because they are outside of the entertainment district boundaries. Drinks are not permitted on streetcars.

Advertisement

The entertainment district will be open 6-11 p.m. Fri. and 2-11 p.m. Sat. and Sun., every weekend in October.

Farmers Market and Murphy Arts District, 105 East Locust, El Dorado.

Advertisement

The farmers market returns to Murphy Arts District in El Dorado Sat., Oct. 3 from 8-11 a.m. Live music will be performed by Brooks Walthall. Fresh farm goods will be available from returning vendors: Long’s Natural Farm, P&L Farm and Mike Senn Family Farm. Masks are required.

Food Truck Fridays, Simmons Bank Arena (VIP Lot).

Every Friday in October, local food trucks will be cooking at Simmons Bank Arena from 11-1 p.m. Trucks that are participating this Friday:

Haywood BBQ Concession and Catering

Taco Mexicano

Loblolly Creamery

Advertisement

Filmland, MP Outdoor Cinema, 6700 Allied Way.

Arkansas Cinema Society’s annual curated celebration of cinema returns this weekend. This year’s movies will be screened at the MP Outdoor Cinema. Along with the cantina/concessions, local food trucks will be there each night for drive-in dining. The film schedule and food trucks are listed below.

Thu., Oct. 1: “The Way I See It”

Fry Days

Crepe Coop

Fri., Oct. 2: “One Night in Miami”

Nachyo Nachos

Loblolly Creamery

Sat., Oct. 3: “Nomadland”

Sladers

Cheesecake On Point

Sun., Oct. 4: “Dreamland”

This and That Shack

Shaved Ice

Get your tickets here.

The Bernice Bazaar, Bernice Garden, 1401 S. Main St.

Advertisement

The Bernice Bazaar goes up Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m. The night market will feature some of our favorite local vendors and artists. El Sur Street Food Co. will be on hand. Stone’s Throw will be there pouring the beer. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

Motley’s Pumpkin Patch, 13724 Sandy Ann Dr.

It’s decorative gourd season, folks, whether we’re trick-or-treating or not. Motley’s Pumpkin Patch is usually just open on the weekends, but this year they’ve added Thursdays and Fridays. Go check out the pig races, take a hayride or get a burger from Mike’s Grill. Basic admission is $8.95 plus tax and includes pig races, hayrides, a fun maze, farm zoo, a magic show and a three-level pirate ship with slides. Masks for guests age 10 and older are required on the farm.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Fri. (entrance closes at 4 p.m.); 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (entrance closes at 5 p.m.).