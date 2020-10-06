Lassis Inn received an “American Classics” award from the James Beard Foundation in a virtual ceremony broadcasted via Twitter from the host city of Chicago on Sept. 25. Chef and TV personality Pati Jinich introduced the 2020 American Classics honorees and a video package offering an in-depth look at the community staples. Lassis Inn owners Elihue Washington Jr. and Maria Washington have been running the restaurant at 518 E. 27th in Little Rock, widely known for its fried catfish and buffalo ribs, since 1989. It originally opened in 1905.

Lassis Inn now joins Jones Bar-B-Que Diner in Marianna as the only two Arkansas restaurants to receive the American Classics award.