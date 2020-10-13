If you were upset about missing out on corn dogs, funnel cakes, jumbo turkey legs or deep fried Twinkies when the Arkansas State Fair announced it was canceled this year because of COVID-19, your palate is in luck. The Arkansas State Fair is giving people a “Taste of the Fair” with a three-day event from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23-25 at the State Fairgrounds. McKinney Foods will be on site with corn dogs and funnel cakes; Pavilion Grill will be grilling turkey legs and also offering cotton candy and caramel apples; L&M Concessions will have funnel cake cheeseburgers (what!) and pineapple whip; Ice Tea Box will be there to quench your thirst with fruit punch and iced tea; Pat’s Kitchen will have Indian tacos, fry bread and fried lasagna; Paizis Greek Foods will be providing gyros and Greek salad; Westmoreland will be serving up pizza, taco salad and nachos supreme; Ozark Nuts will have cinnamon roasted nuts and kettle corn; Kona Ice will be serving snowcones; and, of course, deep fried Oreos, Twinkies and Snickers will available at Fried What!, where you can also get your fried mac and cheese fix.

Capacity at the event will be limited to a maximum of 500 people at one time, with the exit located away from the entrance to facilitate foot traffic. Parking is free on the midway, and visitors should enter at the main entrance to the fairgrounds. Masks are required when walking around the fairgrounds. Food will be packaged in to-go containers, and there will be markings on the ground to direct people on where to stand in line.