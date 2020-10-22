Your weekend roundup packs a lot of flavor into three days. The real challenge will be figuring out a way to sample a little bit of everything. We’re here to help.

The World Cheese Dip Competition

Unfortunately, we can’t all gather together to sample different cheese dips from local restaurants this year. But the 10th annual World Cheese Dip Competition will continue this Saturday in a live virtual event. You can purchase a $10 ticket to watch the virtual event and you’ll get a cheese dip coupon book in the mail with specials from Stoby’s, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, Cantina Laredo, Santo Coyote, Ciao Baci and more. Proceeds benefit Little Rock’s Harmony Health Clinic. This year’s judges are reigning champion Tyler Husser, Greg Henderson from Rock City Eats and City Director Kathy Webb. The live virtual event is Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

Kat Robinson

International Greek Food Festival



The Greek Food Festival is back for its 36th year of celebrating Greek food, culture and community at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (1100 Napa Valley Drive). However, because of the pandemic, the Greek Food Festival won’t be showcasing the entertainment, music and cultural markets as it has in years past. This year, it’s all about the food and charity. The festival is operating safely by only offering online ordering and drive-thru pickup. Hours this weekend: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Brian Chilson

Arkansas Travelers Halloween Festival and Movie Night, Dickey-Stephens Park

The Travs are hosting a Halloween Festival Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park (400 W. Broadway St., North Little Rock). Festivities include socially distanced trick-or-treating from 3:30-6 p.m, a costume contest from 6-6:30 p.m., a S’more making station (one complimentary S’more kit per person, courtesy of Arkansas Family Dental) and a screening of “Hocus Pocus” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The movie seating options are 10 by 10 foot spaces on the field for up to six people and general admission seating in the bowl. Ballpark food and beverage stations will be available across the stadium. In addition to normal ballpark concessions, seasonal items will include hot chocolate, hot apple cider, Oktoberfest beer and a signature rum-based “Hocus Pocus” cocktail. No outside food and beverage will be allowed. The ten foot field spaces are $60 per group. General admission bowl seating is $5 per person. Get your tickets here.

Taste of the Fair



If you were upset about missing out on corn dogs, funnel cakes, jumbo turkey legs or deep fried Twinkies when the Arkansas State Fair announced it was cancelled this year because of COVID-19, you’re in luck. The Arkansas State Fair is giving people a “Taste of the Fair” with a three day event from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23-25 at the State Fairgrounds. Click the above link for details.

Adam Faucett, EC Haynes, Argenta Outdoor Dining District



Matt White

Before the pandemic began, Adam Faucett’s sets around town were a welcome respite and required listening. Here’s to getting back to that point and never taking live music for granted again. Meanwhile, Faucett will be posted up on the steps of the Argenta Branch Library in the socially distanced Argenta Outdoor Dining District, where you can eat, have a couple drinks and remember what it was like to hear live music on a more regular basis. Music starts at 7 p.m.