This might be your last chance for the year to catch Food Truck Fridays at Simmons Bank Arena. Director of Marketing Jana DeGeorge said arena staff might schedule more dates in the series in November, but the decision is still pending. Last week’s event was canceled due to lightning, but sunshine is finally in the forecast tomorrow.

Friday’s food truck lineup:

Margo’s Catfish Diner Mobile

ShoBo’s Kitchen

Zay O’ Neil’s Catering

Taco Mexicano

Cheesecake On Point

Domestic beer, popcorn and cotton candy will also be available.

Food Truck Friday

Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Dr. (VIP Lot on the southside of building beside I-30)

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

In other food truck news, Afrobites Food Truck is having its grand opening Saturday at 1702 Wright Ave. Afrobites will offer authentic African cuisine, highlighting different regions each weekend. The menu for this weekend includes Jollof Rice with Fish (Thiebou Diene), Lamb and Beef Fried Rice (Thiebou Yapp), Chicken Yassa, Moroccan Chicken Tagine and Moroccan Vegan Tagine. Afrobites Food Truck will be serving from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Reach them at 501-483-8721.

The Filling Station at 3623 JFK Blvd. is hosting the grand opening of Smoke Beast BBQ Food Truck on Sunday. Here’s the food truck schedule at The Filling Station this weekend:

Fri. Crepe Coop 4-8 p.m. Southern Craving 5-9 p.m.

Sat. Keith & Co. all day.

Sun. Smoke Beast BBQ and ShoBo’s all day.

The flooding waters of The Rail Yard LR at 1212 East Sixth St. have receded, and they’re hosting several food trucks this weekend.

Fri. Ceci’s Chicken N Waffles will be on hand from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Low Ivy Catering will be there for dinner from 5-10 p.m.

Sat. A Little Crêpesy 5-9 p.m. and Nach ‘yo Nachos 5-10 p.m.

Sun. Lindsey’s Lunchbox 11 a.m.-3 p.m.